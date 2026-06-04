atNorth expands to Norway with new ‘mega site’

Author: Joe Peck

atNorth, a Nordic high-density data centre provider, has announced its expansion into Norway through the acquisition of land for a new data centre campus in Haugaland.

The site will become home to NOR01, a planned data centre designed to support high-density computing workloads and hyperscale deployments. The development marks atNorth’s first presence in Norway and extends the company’s footprint across all Nordic countries.

Located within Haugaland Business Park, the 36-hectare site is expected to deliver 120MW during its initial phases, with capacity ultimately increasing to 350MW.

Power availability is projected for 2028 and will be supported by two new substations: one will be developed by Norway’s transmission system operator, Statnett, and the second by regional grid provider Fagne.

According to atNorth, the company is also exploring opportunities to reuse excess heat generated by the facility in partnership with organisations based within the business park.

Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth, says, “Expanding to Norway has been a long-term strategic priority for us, and we’re proud to officially mark our presence across all the Nordic countries with the announcement of NOR01.

“Haugaland Business Park is a strong industrial region that offers the ideal combination of renewable energy, excellent connectivity, and a naturally cool climate, making it a highly attractive location for future-focused, AI workloads.

“We look forward to collaborating with the local community to deliver world-class digital infrastructure in a responsible way.”

Haugaland selected for power and connectivity

Norway has become an increasingly popular location for large-scale data centre developments due to its renewable energy resources, stable operating environment, and connectivity to European markets.

The country’s climate also supports more efficient cooling strategies, reducing reliance on mechanical cooling systems.

Monika Lindanger, Mayor of Tysvær Municipality, suggests, “This project will not only bring in new investment and innovation to the region, but will also support our local community through training and employment opportunities, our economy via sustainable industry development, and our circular economy with beneficial heat reuse partnerships.

“We’re proud to be part of this next chapter in the Nordic data centre evolution.”

The announcement follows atNorth’s plans for a new large-scale data centre campus in Sollefteå, Sweden, as well as recent expansions at facilities in Iceland and developments in Sweden and Finland.

For more from atNorth, click here.