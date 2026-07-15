Black & White Engineering expands into Spain

Author: Joe Peck

Data centre design consultancy Black & White Engineering has expanded its European operations with the opening of a new office in Madrid, strengthening its presence in Spain’s growing data centre market.

The new office will support increasing demand from data centre clients across Europe, providing civil, structural, MEP, and design management expertise from a local base.

The Madrid operation will be led by Hector Hernandez (pictured above), Area Director, Spain, while Marcos Uttley has been appointed Regional Director, Europe, with responsibility for supporting the consultancy’s growth across southern Europe.

Marcos says, “Spain is an important market for data centre investment and gives us a strong base from which to support clients locally and across wider Europe. The Madrid office reflects our continued focus on building depth in key markets while drawing on the technical experience of our global team.”

Strengthening support for Europe’s data centre market

Hector Hernandez brings more than 20 years’ experience in data centre and critical infrastructure engineering, having worked on projects across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and the Americas. His experience spans hyperscale and colocation facilities, including advisory, design, construction, commissioning, and operational delivery.

He comments, “The opportunity to build Black & White Engineering’s presence in Spain from the ground up was a major draw. The market here is developing quickly and clients need advisors who understand both the technical demands of these projects and the local delivery environment.”

An Accredited Tier Designer by the Uptime Institute, Hector will work with the company’s wider European leadership team as it continues to expand its operations in Spain.

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