nLighten launches rapid colocation deployment service

Author: Joe Peck

European data centre operator nLighten has launched ReadyCabinet, a standardised colocation offering designed to reduce deployment times for organisations requiring edge infrastructure across Europe.

The service provides customers with a pre-built, fixed-price colocation cabinet and is designed to enable deployments within three working days of an order being placed.

According to nLighten, ReadyCabinet is intended to simplify the process of procuring colocation capacity by replacing bespoke design and engineering processes with a standardised offering.

Customers can choose a full or partial cabinet configuration, including up to 5kW of power and access to nConnect, the company’s connectivity platform.

Joachim van Collenburg, Vice President of Enabling Services at nLighten, says, “We are moving colocation away from bespoke engineering and turning it into a scalable product.

“ReadyCabinet reflects that reality. It’s a deliberately simple product, built to be the entry point to a much longer journey with our customers.”

The deployment process consists of a quotation with real-time availability, a service order agreement, and cabinet handover within three working days.

Standardised approach targets edge infrastructure growth

nLighten says the service has been developed in response to increasing demand for rapid, repeatable infrastructure deployments across multiple locations.

The company cites the growth of AI inference, low-latency applications, and edge computing as drivers behind the need for faster provisioning and more standardised colocation services.

ReadyCabinet forms part of nLighten’s wider colocation platform, which allows customers to expand from a single cabinet deployment to higher-density and liquid-cooled environments across its European data centre portfolio.

All ReadyCabinet deployments operate across nLighten’s European edge platform and include metered power billing.

The service is currently available at selected nLighten facilities, with further expansion planned throughout 2026.

For more from nLighten, click here.