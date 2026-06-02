Schneider Electric unveils Uniflair XCA chillers

Author: Joe Peck

Global energy technology company Schneider Electric has introduced the Uniflair XCA range of air-cooled and free-cooling chillers, designed for high-density, liquid-cooled data centres supporting AI workloads.

The new portfolio comprises the Uniflair XCAC air-cooled series and the Uniflair XCAF free-cooling series. Both incorporate oil-free centrifugal compressors with magnetic bearing technology and variable-speed drives to support operation across varying thermal loads and environmental conditions.

The chillers are available in six sizes, ranging from 1,200kW to 2,500kW, and utilise low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants. Schneider Electric says the systems are designed to support elevated water temperatures commonly associated with liquid cooling deployments in AI data centres.

Andrew Bradner, Senior Vice President, Cooling Business at Schneider Electric, notes, “Energy efficiency, adaptability, and reliability are essential components of liquid cooling systems for AI-optimised data centres, and we’ve designed the Uniflair XCA line with these most important design features at the forefront.

“With adaptable water operating temperatures and versatile deployment options, the XCA line features a system-level approach that gives operators scalability, enhanced performance, and long-term peace of mind as data centre complexity continues to rise.”

Cooling infrastructure adapts to rising AI power densities

As AI applications, GPU clusters, and liquid cooling deployments increase data centre power densities, cooling infrastructure is becoming an increasingly important factor in facility efficiency and reliability.

The Uniflair XCA platform incorporates oil-free magnetic bearing centrifugal compressors, which remove the need for lubrication systems and are intended to reduce maintenance requirements and mechanical losses.

The chillers also feature a spray evaporator combined with V-shaped microchannel coils, designed to improve heat exchange performance while reducing refrigerant volume and material usage.

For free-cooling deployments, the XCAF models support water outlet temperatures of up to 33°C and are designed to operate in ambient temperatures ranging from -20°C to 52°C. Schneider Electric states that, in suitable climates, the free-cooling configuration can reduce energy consumption compared with mechanical cooling systems by extending free-cooling operating periods.

The range can also be configured with a variety of electrical, hydraulic, acoustic, and performance options to suit different deployment requirements.

Additionally, a quick restart capability is included, enabling systems to reportedly return to full operating capacity within three minutes of a power outage.

New control features target operational efficiency

The XCA range also introduces new firmware and control functions designed to optimise cooling performance.

These include variable-speed pump algorithms supporting constant flow, constant temperature differential, and constant head pressure operation, alongside advanced fan control modes that can be adjusted according to temperature, load conditions, or scheduled operating periods.

Additional monitoring capabilities include energy metering and real-time water flow measurement to provide greater visibility into system performance.

According to Schneider Electric, these features are designed to reduce compressor cycling and improve long-term operational stability.

The first Uniflair XCA chiller units are scheduled to begin shipping globally in June 2026.

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