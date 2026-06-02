LINX offers 15 months free at NoVA

Author: Joe Peck

The London Internet Exchange (LINX), an internet exchange point (IXP) operator, has launched a new initiative offering 15 months of no-charge port access and peering services at its LINX NoVA internet exchange in Ashburn, Virginia, USA.

Available from 1 June 2026, the offer applies to both existing members upgrading services and organisations joining LINX for the first time. Participants signing up to an 18-month service term will receive the first 15 months without charge.

LINX says the initiative has been introduced to help network operators manage increasing traffic demands and cost pressures while expanding their interconnection capabilities.

Established in 2014, LINX NoVA operates within Ashburn’s ‘Data Center Alley’, one of the world’s largest internet interconnection markets. The exchange spans five data centre campuses operated by Equinix, Digital Realty, Iron Mountain, CoreSite, and QTS.

More than 50 networks are connected to the platform, including content delivery networks, internet service providers, and cloud operators.

Jennifer Holmes, CEO of LINX, says, “We recognise that network operators are managing a complex environment right now, from capacity planning to cost control. As a member-owned organisation, our role is to listen carefully to the feedback from our membership and monitor trends in the industry, acting where we can.

“This initiative is about supporting our community in a practical way – creating space for networks to plan, grow, and adapt without immediate pressure.”

Ashburn exchange continues to expand network ecosystem

LINX NoVA operates as a carrier-neutral internet exchange and allows participants to establish peering relationships through a single connection across its multi-site infrastructure.

The organisation says the new programme is intended to encourage greater traffic localisation, increased peering activity, and further interconnection growth within the region.

Jennifer continues, “We want to remind our members why LINX has remained a global leader in interconnection for over 30 years.

“The difference is in the engineering discipline, the resilience of the platform, and the depth of operational support we provide. Not all IXPs are built the same – and when networks rely on interconnection for critical traffic paths, there’s very little margin for error.

“Packet loss, instability, or downtime can have a direct and immediate impacts on revenue and customer experience. At LINX, we’ve built our reputation on removing that risk, delivering a level of reliability and support that our members can depend on without question.”

The exchange is supported by a fully redundant architecture, a 24/7 Network Operations Centre, and a distributed platform spanning multiple data centre locations.

LINX operates as a member-owned organisation and says revenue is reinvested into the development of its infrastructure and services.

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