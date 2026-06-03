Corscale begins work on 140MW Iver data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Hyperscale data centre developer Corscale has appointed UK contractors McLaren Construction and Phoenix ME under a pre-construction services agreement to begin predevelopment works for a 140MW data centre campus in Iver, Buckinghamshire, UK.

Located on a 14-acre (4,047m²) site at Court Lane near the M25, the development forms part of the West London data centre market and represents a significant addition to UK digital infrastructure capacity.

The project will comprise two data centre buildings and a dedicated 140MVA substation. Designed by Gensler, the scheme includes architectural features intended to complement a nearby Grade II listed farmhouse, alongside measures aimed at supporting biodiversity.

McLaren Construction will serve as main contractor, while Phoenix ME will act as MEP delivery partner. Gensler is supported by Cundall on MEP design and L&P Group on engineering services.

Julian Michalski, Head of Development for Corscale Europe, says, “This is, by design, an exceptional collaboration of a tier-one team.

“It brings a combination of expertise and experience – each with a strong track record in complex, mission-critical environments – to deliver superior quality, programme certainty, and technical assurance at every stage, ensuring we meet programme deadlines and our practical completion date in late 2029.”

Site clearance and remediation works begin in July

Predevelopment activities are scheduled to begin on 1 July 2026 and will include site clearance, enabling works, utility diversions, and environmental remediation.

The site is currently occupied by a mix of industrial uses, including vehicle storage, waste transfer operations, recycling facilities, concrete and aggregate storage, and tyre distribution businesses.

Among the first phases of work will be the relocation of two 36in (91cm) water mains by Affinity Water and the implementation of a site-wide remediation strategy.

David McDonnell, Managing Director for Data Centres at McLaren Construction, notes, “As data centres become larger, more powerful, and more complex, we become all the more reliant on the latest construction technology to achieve the project management and precision that this design requires.

“We are proud to be partnering with Corscale and this outstanding project team on what promises to be a landmark scheme, and we look forward to progressing works on site.”

The project is targeting practical completion during the fourth quarter of 2029.

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