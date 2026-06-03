Bergen Engines signs 750MW data centre deal

Author: Joe Peck

Bergen Engines, a Norwegian manufacturer of medium-speed gas and dual-fuel engines, has signed an agreement with Crusoe to provide up to 750MW of power generation capacity for AI data centre developments in the United States.

The agreement comprises a 438MW contract and a further 310MW letter of intent, supporting Crusoe’s expanding portfolio of AI infrastructure projects.

Crusoe develops large-scale AI data centre campuses using a combination of grid power, natural gas generation, renewable energy, and battery storage. The company deploys both grid-connected and behind-the-meter power infrastructure to support the high energy demands of AI workloads.

John Adams, Senior Vice President of Power at Crusoe, says, “The pace of AI infrastructure development demands builders who treat power as a first-class AI infrastructure layer.

“Bergen’s gensets give us the reliable baseload power we need to energise large-scale campuses, deployable on our timeline. We’re building AI factories at record speed, and this agreement helps us maintain that pace.”

Under the initial contract, Bergen Engines will supply 27 gas-powered generating sets rated at 12.5MWe and 20 units rated at 5MWe. Additional units are included within the letter of intent, with deliveries planned across multiple US locations through 2027.

On-site generation supports growing AI power demand

The generators are intended to provide continuous baseload power for AI data centres operating around the clock.

The systems will incorporate alternators from Marelli Motori and dynamic power stabilisation technology from Piller Power Systems. According to the companies, the technology is designed to manage rapid fluctuations in electricity demand associated with computing-intensive workloads.

Dean Richards, CEO of Piller Power Systems, says, “AI workloads have a distinct power profile that demands purpose-built generation and stabilisation technology.

“SHIELD-X is designed to manage those dynamics, protecting the generation assets and maintaining stable plant operation while ensuring consistent power quality for the data centre.”

As AI infrastructure capacity expands, developers are increasingly turning to on-site and behind-the-meter power generation where grid connections are unavailable or unable to support required capacity within project timescales.

Theo Lorentzos, Vice President of Sales for Bergen Engines Americas, notes, “The pace of AI infrastructure development is unlike anything the power generation industry has seen before.

“In this market, access to power determines how fast you can scale. Crusoe’s model is built around speed and stable power, and our solution is designed to deliver both.”

The agreement forms part of a wider trend towards dedicated power infrastructure for AI data centres, enabling developers to accelerate deployments while reducing reliance on traditional utility connection timelines.

For more from Bergen Engines, click here.