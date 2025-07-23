Chatsworth launches new eConnect PDUs

Author: Joe Peck

Chatsworth Products (CPI), a US-based manufacturer of IT infrastructure equipment, has launched a new addition to its eConnect Power Distribution Unit (PDU) portfolio, introducing a QuadLock outlet design that the company says provides improved outlet compatibility and power reliability for high-density, high-performance data centres.

The new eConnect PDUs with QuadLock outlets aim to support a range of infrastructure requirements, including AI- and GPU-based computing environments, as well as liquid-cooled systems. The units are designed to enhance adaptability, reduce operational risk, and streamline deployment by integrating four outlet types – C13, C15, C19, and C21 – within a single chassis.

CPI’s new offering supports all four outlet types with built-in locking mechanisms, without the need for proprietary power cords.

“With data centres facing rapid technological advancements, including the proliferation of GPU and AI workloads, infrastructure flexibility and power reliability are more critical than ever,” argues Ashish Moondra, Senior Director of Electronics and Software at CPI.

“eConnect PDUs with QuadLock Outlets empower our customers to quickly adapt to changing equipment requirements without sacrificing performance or uptime.”

Key features of the eConnect PDU with QuadLock Outlets include:

• Four-outlet compatibility — One unit supports C13, C15, C19, and C21 outlet types, increasing equipment compatibility and reducing the need for multiple PDU models.

• Secure locking mechanism — Each outlet includes integrated locking to prevent accidental disconnections, including in high-vibration or high-traffic environments.

• High-power support — Systems can deliver up to 57.5kW per cabinet with 100A input capacity, supporting intensive workloads.

• Colour-coded outlets — Aids in load balancing and troubleshooting by making outlet identification easier.

• Flexible integration — Compatible with all six CPI eConnect PDU models – Basic, Metered, Monitored, Monitored Pro, Switched, and Switched Pro – and can be pre-installed into CPI cabinets for quicker deployment.

The modular design is intended to reduce PDU redundancy, simplify inventory management, and support a scalable approach to data centre infrastructure. CPI also highlights the product’s contribution to sustainability goals by reducing waste through long-term compatibility and reusability.

The new PDUs will be available from 7 July 2025 through CPI’s global network of distribution partners.