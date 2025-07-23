‘Construction’s digital lag risks derailing data centre boom’

Author: Joe Peck

As the UK accelerates investment in AI infrastructure – committing billions to ‘AI Growth Zones’ and sovereign compute capacity – a new white paper from integrated collaboration platform Revizto warns that delivery of the data centres required to power the UK’s digital transformation could fall short unless building methods evolve to keep pace with demand.

This risk is underscored by the rapid growth of the UK data centre market, which is expected to more than double in value by 2030, growing at over 13% annually and contributing an additional £44 billion to the economy by 2035.

However, to realise this economic potential, the UK must accelerate the delivery of modern digital infrastructure to meet sustained demand for AI. Currently, the UK construction sector is struggling to keep pace – putting both infrastructure delivery and the UK’s broader economic ambitions at risk.

Revizto’s recent 2025 Digital Design & Construction Report reveals that, despite significant interest in AI across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, & Operations (AECO) industry, technology adoption remains a critical barrier, with many UK project teams still relying on static, non-integrated tools like email, Excel and PDFs to manage complex and fast-moving projects.

Revizto’s research with over 2000 industry leaders found that:

· 63% of UK AECO professionals are closely following developments in AI and automation.

· But for 25% of leaders, tech integration is their top business challenge – ranking above rising costs, talent shortages, and regulatory requirements.

· Globally, over a quarter (26%) still rely on email, spreadsheets, and PDFs as their primary digital tools.

The data points to a persistent reliance on non-integrated technology, despite increasing complexity in projects and tightening timeframes. This reliance is slowing delivery and increasing risk on data centre projects that demand precision, speed, and scale.

To meet explosive demand, the digital infrastructure behind AI must be delivered faster and more efficiently. But, as Revizto’s new white paper, The Infrastructure Behind Innovation, shows, delivering at scale and pace brings intense challenges.

Data centre construction demands complex coordination, massive datasets, strict regulatory compliance, high-stakes communication, and tight timeframes – with some projects now moving from concept to full design in as little as ten weeks.

Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO of Revizto, comments, “The global data centre boom brings enormous promise, but also new levels of complexity, urgency, and risk.

“The construction industry can’t keep pace with demand using static tools like Excel and PDFs. If the UK is serious about leading in AI, it must fundamentally shift how it delivers the physical infrastructure required for digital transformation.”

To secure the UK’s position as a leader in AI and innovation, the AECO industry must rapidly embrace new technologies and collaborative approaches. By modernising methods and accelerating digital adoption, the sector can deliver the data centre capacity needed to unlock economic growth and ensure the UK remains at the forefront of the AI revolution.