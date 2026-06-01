Pure DC launches carbon removal platform

Author: Joe Peck

A Healthier Earth (AHE), the climate technology research and development subsidiary of Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), has launched a carbon removal platform designed to increase the availability of biochar-based carbon removal credits for hyperscale operators, enterprises, and institutional buyers.

According to AHE, the platform combines carbon removal project development, financing, governance, and verification within a single framework. The company says the initiative is intended to address challenges associated with the fragmented nature of the current carbon removal market.

The launch comes as demand for carbon removal projects increases alongside broader corporate decarbonisation targets and continued investment in AI infrastructure.

Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman and interim CEO of Pure DC, comments, “What we’re doing at Pure DC is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

“In Dublin, we’ve demonstrated that net zero carbon, self-powered data centres are deliverable. Now, with our Biochar Integrated Carbon Removal from AHE, we’re making them scalable.

“This isn’t incremental improvement; it’s a complete reset of how this sector will be built going forwards.”

AHE says it is expanding its commercial, scientific, and operational capabilities to support the development of the platform as it moves from individual projects towards a longer-term operating model.

Platform combines carbon removal projects and verification

According to AHE, the platform combines company-owned production facilities with partner-developed projects, operating under a common governance structure and technical standards.

All carbon removal credits generated through the platform will be certified under the Isometric Standard and supported by digital monitoring, reporting, and verification technology from Mangrove Systems.

The company says this approach is intended to provide buyers with greater consistency, transparency, and traceability across carbon removal projects.

Lukas May, Chief Commercial Officer at Isometric, states, “The data centre sector needs scalable, high-quality carbon removal and the confidence that every credit represents genuine climate impact. We’re looking forward to working with A Healthier Earth to deliver on that mission.”

Brandon Vlaar, CEO of Mangrove Systems, adds, “We’re proud to be chosen as AHE’s digital data infrastructure partner, combining automation and AI-enabled tools to ensure every tonne of carbon removed through the platform is measured, accurate, and verified.”

Carbon removal linked to data centre decarbonisation plans

Pure DC says the platform forms part of its wider decarbonisation strategy and will support discussions with hyperscale customers and other organisations seeking to address residual emissions alongside energy efficiency measures.

According to the company, the platform is designed to complement carbon reduction initiatives across its data centre campuses while providing customers with access to independently verified carbon removal projects.

AHE says the framework has been developed to provide long-term access to carbon removal credits while maintaining oversight through centralised governance, verification processes, and project monitoring.

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