Kao Data appoints new CEO

Author: Joe Peck

Kao Data, a data centre developer and operator, has appointed Spencer Lamb as Chief Executive Officer as the company continues expanding its AI-focused data centre platform across the UK.

Spencer Lamb, who joined Kao Data in January 2020, previously served as Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer. He will now oversee day-to-day operations and growth strategy alongside founder and Executive Chairman David Bloom.

According to the company, Spencer will focus on the development of Kao Data’s AI-ready data centre capacity and support the continued growth of its UK facilities.

David Bloom will remain Executive Chairman, concentrating on long-term strategy, financing, partnerships, and engagement with government around AI infrastructure and energy development.

During his time at Kao Data, Spencer has led the company’s commercial strategy and supported the expansion of its portfolio across Harlow, Slough, Northolt, Park Royal, Greater Manchester, and additional sites under development.

The company says he has also played a key role in developing the Harlow campus as a location for high-performance computing, AI workloads, scientific research, and life sciences computing.

A leadership change to support AI infrastructure growth

Kao Data says the leadership structure is intended to support the company’s next phase of growth as demand for AI and high-density computing infrastructure increases.

Spencer comments, “I have loved my time at Kao Data, and I am excited to step up and lead the company as its CEO.

“I am looking forward to ensuring Kao Data continues to play a strong and defining role in the UK’s AI infrastructure story, and that we keep delivering for our customers, our people, and the communities we operate in.”

David Bloom, Executive Chairman at Kao Data, adds, “Spencer’s appointment formalises what has been an increasingly natural evolution in how we lead this business.

“As CEO, Spencer will drive Kao Data’s operations and day-to-day growth strategy, while I remain directly focused on the strategic priorities that will shape our next chapter: major financing, capital partnerships, M&A, and our ongoing engagement with government on the UK’s AI infrastructure agenda.”

Spencer Lamb’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer is effective immediately.

For more from Kao Data, click here.