Data centre cycling event returns to Cannes

Author: Joe Peck

The Data Center Cycling Club (DC.CC) will return to the French Riviera ahead of the Datacloud Global Congress 2026, bringing together riders from across the global data centre sector for a charity cycling challenge in Cannes.

Now in its fourth year, the event will see 17 riders from nine companies complete a three-day route across the French Riviera between 29 May and 31 May 2026. Organisers say the event is intended to promote wellbeing, industry networking, and fundraising for charity.

Founded by Tom Babbington, DC.CC has expanded each year since launching, with support from businesses across the data centre industry.

This year’s routes begin in Cannes and include climbs and coastal roads across the region, including Col de la Madone, Gorges du Loup, the Mediterranean coastline, and Mont Vinaigre. Riders are expected to cover approximately 500km and 7,644m of elevation across the three days.

The event will again be led by Marcus Cram, event manager and cyclist, alongside UK National Hill Climb Champion Rachel Galler, who will act as guide for the tour.

Tom Babbington, Founder of DC.CC, says, “When I founded the Data Center Cycling Club, I believed our industry was full of people who love a challenge, love a cause, and love the opportunity to come together through cycling.

“This event is about much more than the kilometres we ride; it’s about building connections across the industry and supporting a charity carrying out life-changing work for children and families.”

DC.CC supports children’s medical research charity

Funds raised through the 2026 event will go to Action Medical Research, a UK charity that funds medical research focused on children and babies.

According to the charity, its research funding has contributed to developments including polio vaccines, meningitis treatment, and ultrasound scanning during pregnancy.

Lucy Holloway, Corporate Partnerships & Events Management Executive at Action Medical Research, comments, “Support from initiatives like DC.CC helps us to continue funding the next generation of medical breakthroughs for babies, children, and families across the UK.”

DC.CC first launched with the Tour of Europe ride from Amsterdam to Monaco, timed to coincide with the opening of Datacloud Global Congress. Organisers say participation has continued to grow since the inaugural event.

This year’s event is supported by companies from across the data centre sector, including Adaptive MDC, Pentagon Technical Services, EAE Group, Ridge & Partners, Spa Communications, GagaMuller, Kolo DC, Zauner Group, and B + R Architects.