LiquidStack expands GigaModular CDU capacity

Author: Joe Peck

LiquidStack, a US-based provider of liquid cooling technology for data centres, has expanded the scaling capabilities of its GigaModular CDU platform, with the system now validated for deployments of up to 14MW.

The modular liquid cooling platform is designed for AI and high-density data centre environments, including infrastructure aligned with NVIDIA Vera Rubin specifications.

LiquidStack says the architecture is intended to allow operators to expand cooling capacity incrementally without large-scale infrastructure redesigns.

First introduced in June 2025, the GigaModular platform has now completed multi-module system integration and full-load testing. The company says the system has achieved ETL certification and has been released to manufacturing.

The announcement comes amid continued growth in AI infrastructure demand and increasing pressure on data centre capacity. According to CBRE, the global weighted average data centre vacancy rate reached 6.6% during the first quarter of 2025.

Modular cooling aimed at AI infrastructure growth

LiquidStack says the platform has been designed to support phased AI infrastructure expansion through modular deployment and centralised controls.

Key features of the GigaModular CDU platform include:

• Centralised system controls intended to simplify operations and reduce infrastructure redundancy

• Modular scaling designed to support phased AI deployment growth

• Flexible cooling distribution architecture for changing rack densities and facility layouts

• Support for high-density GPU environments and large-scale AI deployments

• Global service support through Trane Technologies, LiquidStack’s parent company

Joe Capes, Vice President at Trane Technologies and General Manager of LiquidStack, says, “The challenge for AI infrastructure today is the ability to scale quickly and efficiently enough to keep pace with demand.

“GigaModular was designed to remove the infrastructure constraints limiting AI growth through a centrally controlled, modular architecture built for system-level scalability, flexible deployment, and hyperscale AI expansion.”

LiquidStack has also announced it will demonstrate the GigaModular platform at Datacloud Global Congress 2026, taking place from 2–4 June in Cannes, France.

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