Bergen secures 500+ MW of orders from Liberty Energy

Author: Joe Peck

Bergen Engines, a Norwegian manufacturer of medium-speed gas and dual-fuel engines, has secured an order from Liberty Energy for more than 500MW of onsite power generation capacity to support AI data centre developments in the United States.

The projects will use gas-powered generation systems capable of operating both independently from the grid and in parallel with utility infrastructure, supporting high-density AI computing environments.

The developments are being delivered through Liberty Energy’s Liberty Power Innovations division, which focuses on distributed power infrastructure for AI-era data centres.

Under the agreement, Bergen Engines will supply 45 gas generator sets, each rated at 11.2MWe, providing a combined installed capacity exceeding 500MW.

The infrastructure combines Bergen Engines’ medium-speed engines with alternators from Marelli Motori and SHIELDX dynamic power stabilisation technology from Piller Power Systems.

Power stability for AI workloads

According to the companies, the SHIELDX platform is designed to manage rapid fluctuations in AI-related power demand by stabilising short-duration load variations.

The flywheel-based system is intended to help maintain stable power delivery while reducing the need for oversized generation infrastructure.

Ron Gusek, CEO of Liberty Energy, says, “AI data centres are fundamentally changing how power infrastructure can be designed and deployed, and this initial order with Bergen Engines reflects a shared commitment to providing reliable, high-efficiency power solutions to support critical data centre infrastructure growth.

“Collaborating with Bergen Engines strengthens our power platform, serving as an important component of our broader integrated solution that includes LPI’s Forte modular power generation architecture and Tempo power quality system.

“Together, we will be able to deliver essential power generation infrastructure to support the demanding requirements of next-generation computing.”

Theo Lorentzos, Vice President Sales Americas at Bergen Engines, adds, “These environments require robust baseload generation and the ability to respond to rapid and significant load fluctuations.

“By working in partnership with Liberty and integrating SHIELDX, we are delivering a solution that combines proven generation performance with the flexibility required for AI-driven demand profiles.”

Dean Richards, CEO of Piller Power Systems, comments, “SHIELDX protects the generation assets from highly dynamic, sub-second load behaviour, enabling stable plant operation under extreme load fluctuations. This ensures optimal engine performance while delivering consistent, high-quality power to the data centre.”

Deliveries for the projects are scheduled to begin during the second half of 2027.