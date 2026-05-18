Zayo Europe expands network into Genoa

Author: Joe Peck

Network infrastructure provider Zayo Europe has expanded its Southern European network with a new point of presence (PoP) in Genoa, Italy, strengthening connectivity between Mediterranean subsea cable systems and its terrestrial fibre network.

The new point of presence is located within Quadrivium Digital’s QGEN01 facility and extends Zayo Europe’s existing Italian footprint alongside sites in Milan and Rome.

According to the company, Genoa is becoming an increasingly important landing point for subsea cable systems connecting Europe with Asia (including the Middle East) and Africa.

Zayo Europe says the expansion is intended to support growing traffic flows across the Mediterranean region while providing alternative connectivity routes into major European hubs including Frankfurt and Paris, as well as interconnection points in Barcelona and Lisbon.

Subsea connectivity expanding network diversity

The company states that the new route options are designed to provide additional network diversity and reduce reliance on traditional connectivity routes through Marseille.

Quadrivium Digital says the deployment also gives customers within the QGEN01 facility direct access to Zayo Europe’s wider network and more than 600 connected data centres across Europe.

Aditya Ayyagari, CEO of Quadrivium Digital, comments, “This partnership positions QGEN01 as a key interconnection hub in the Mediterranean ecosystem.

“By combining direct access to new subsea systems with Zayo Europe’s diverse terrestrial routes, we are enabling customers to efficiently reach key traffic hubs like Barcelona and Lisbon, as well as the US, while achieving greater route diversity and lower latency across global networks.”

Colman Deegan, CEO of Zayo Europe, adds, “The digital map of Europe is evolving and our expansion into Genoa is a direct response to our customers’ need for greater resilience and choice.

“By connecting this important Mediterranean landing point to our 400G-enabled backbone, we are creating a seamless bridge between subsea systems and our terrestrial infrastructure.

“Ultimately, this ensures our customers have access to the scalable, high-capacity connectivity required to support the next wave of cloud and AI-driven growth.”

For more from Zayo Europe, click here.