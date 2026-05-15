Socomec expands North American manufacturing

Author: Joe Peck

Socomec, a manufacturer of low voltage power management systems, has opened two new manufacturing facilities in North America to support growing demand from the data centre sector.

The new sites, located in Suwanee, Georgia, near Atlanta, and Brampton, Ontario, near Toronto, form part of the company’s strategy to expand regional production capacity for power infrastructure equipment.

According to Socomec, the facilities will support the manufacture of UPS systems, static transfer switches, transformers, and power distribution units for data centre operators across North America.

The company says the data centre sector is now its largest and fastest-growing market segment globally, driven by increasing AI-related infrastructure demand.

New facilities target data centre growth

The Suwanee site spans 194,000ft² (18,023m²) and will manufacture UPS systems and static transfer switches. Socomec expects the facility to reach full production capacity in early 2027 and employ around 300 staff.

Meanwhile, the Brampton facility covers more than 150,000ft² (13,935m²) and will focus on transformers and power distribution units. The site currently employs 170 people.

Socomec says local manufacturing will help improve lead times, support compliance with North American regulatory standards, and strengthen supply chain resilience for regional customers.

The company also confirmed that a dedicated North American development team has been established to support customer requirements within the data centre market.

Ivan Steyert, CEO of Socomec Group, says, “Manufacturing where we sell is a decisive advantage in the current geopolitical context.

“Our two new sites will significantly increase Socomec’s ability to serve North American data centre operators, ensuring a consistent level of quality, reduced lead times, and improved industrial agility, while allowing us to remain close to our customers.”

Michele Putignano, CEO of North America at Socomec, adds, “In a demanding and highly regulated North American market, our ambition is to build sustainable local expertise, offer ever more innovative solutions, and strengthen our position as the leader in power conversion for data centres and other critical infrastructures.

“The region is now a strategic driver for Socomec, having seen annual growth rates of over 20% in five consecutive years.”

Socomec currently employs around 750 people across the US and Canada.

For more from Socomec, click here.