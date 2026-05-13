Delta opens Germany R&D centre for AI power systems

Author: Joe Peck

Delta Electronics, a Taiwanese manufacturer of power electronics, energy management, and smart green solutions, has opened a new research and development centre in Soest, Germany, expanding its engineering capabilities for AI data centre technologies across the EMEA region.

The new facility will focus on high-efficiency power infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data centres, alongside electric vehicle (EV) power systems.

According to Delta, the site includes 7,500m² of laboratory space and 2,500m² of office space, with capacity for up to 250 employees.

The company says the centre will support development work related to 800V DC server power supplies and EV power systems, as demand for higher-density AI infrastructure increases.

Facility targets LEED Gold certification

Peter Ide, Managing Director of Delta Energy Systems, comments, “Soest has been a vital innovation engine for Delta in EMEA for decades, and this expansion reflects our commitment to strengthening localised R&D capabilities in Europe.

“It enables closer collaboration with customers and faster development of advanced and sustainable solutions for data centre and automotive applications.”

Delta currently employs around 450 staff at its Soest site, which acts as a regional hub for power and charging technologies.

The company says the new building has been designed to meet LEED Gold certification standards and incorporates on-site renewable energy and energy storage systems.

These include a photovoltaic installation with more than 1MW of installed capacity, battery energy storage rated at 2.5MW and 5MWh, heat pumps, and energy management systems.

According to Delta, waste heat generated during product testing will also be reused to heat the building.

The site additionally includes a DC fast charging station and more than 60 AC EV charging points for employees.

Delta says the Soest operation continues to work with universities across Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark to support engineering recruitment and research collaboration.

For more from Delta Electronics, click here.