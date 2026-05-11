Navigating AI’s infrastructure surge

Author: Joe Peck

In this exclusive interview, DCNN speaks with Lottie Westerling (pictured above), Head of Product at techoraco, about the structural pressures emerging across digital infrastructure, the industry’s shifting priorities, and the debates set to define the next phase of AI-driven growth:

Power, talent, and the road ahead

DCNN: AI is accelerating demand for digital infrastructure at an unprecedented rate. From your perspective, is the industry genuinely keeping pace, or are we starting to see structural gaps emerge?

Lottie: The pace of growth across digital infrastructure is unlike anything the industry has experienced before. AI has accelerated demand dramatically, and we’re seeing a surge of activity from both established players and new entrants looking to capitalise on the opportunity.

However, this rapid expansion is also exposing clear structural gaps – most notably around access to power. The challenge is no longer just about building capacity, but about how quickly that capacity can be energised. From the resurgence of gas and the resulting pressure on turbine supply to increasingly long grid interconnection queues, the strain on energy infrastructure is becoming more visible.

In many ways, demand is now outpacing the systems that support it – permitting, power delivery, and supply chains alike. Addressing these constraints will be critical for organisations that want to remain competitive in an AI-driven landscape.

DCNN: Events like Datacloud Global Congress Cannes bring together a wide cross-section of the ecosystem. What recurring themes are you hearing most often from industry leaders today?

Lottie: Several themes are consistently coming to the fore in conversations with industry leaders. As already mentioned, speed to power remains a dominant concern, but it’s closely followed by a broader shift in how data centres are being designed.

As density requirements increase, we’re seeing a growing focus on new architectures, with liquid cooling becoming central to future-ready design strategies. At the same time, financing continues to be a key topic – not due to a lack of capital, but because of questions around risk allocation and the long-term bankability of large-scale projects.

Talent continues to dominate as another major area of concern. The rise of AI-driven “gigafactories” is intensifying demand for skilled workers, and the shortage of talent is becoming just as critical as constraints in equipment or infrastructure.

Finally, community engagement is rising on the agenda. Public perception and planning friction are increasingly influencing project timelines, making it essential for the industry to communicate its value more clearly and responsibly.

DCNN: The industry is often described as highly collaborative, yet also competitive. How important is collaboration in addressing some of the sector’s biggest challenges, such as energy access or skills shortages?

Lottie: Collaboration is fundamental to solving the industry’s most pressing challenges. Issues such as energy access extend far beyond the data centre sector; they sit at the intersection of grid planning, regulation, power generation, and infrastructure design. As a result, meaningful progress depends on close coordination between the energy ecosystem and digital infrastructure stakeholders.

The same principle applies to talent. Addressing the skills gap will require a collective approach, from developing shared training pathways to increasing visibility into career opportunities across the sector. By working together, the industry can make these pathways more accessible and attractive to a broader, more diverse workforce.

DCNN: Talent continues to be a critical issue across digital infrastructure. What changes are needed to attract and retain the next generation of talent into the sector?

Lottie: One of the biggest challenges is awareness. The value proposition of a career in digital infrastructure is not always well understood, particularly among younger audiences. There is a clear need to better communicate the scale, impact, and long-term opportunity that the sector offers.

This means investing in more structured entry points such as graduate programmes, apprenticeships, and industry-led initiatives that make it easier for people to find and pursue careers in the space. It also involves creating clearer career pathways and showcasing the diversity of roles available, from engineering and operations through to sustainability and innovation.

Ultimately, attracting the next generation will depend on making the industry more visible, more accessible, and more aligned with the priorities of emerging talent.

DCNN: From the conversations you’re helping to shape across the Global Congress community, are you seeing a shift in priorities?

Lottie: There is a growing sense of cautious optimism across the industry. While demand remains strong, there is an increasing focus on ensuring that growth is both resilient and sustainable over the long term.

Leaders are placing greater emphasis on the fundamentals: reliability of power supply, sustainability of water usage, and alignment with evolving regulatory frameworks. There is also a stronger focus on future-proofing assets, ensuring that infrastructure built today will remain relevant as technologies continue to evolve.

This suggests a shift from purely rapid expansion towards a more balanced approach that prioritises durability, efficiency, and long-term viability.

DCNN: Looking ahead, what topics or debates do you think will define the next 12–24 months in the data centre and digital infrastructure space?

Lottie: Over the next 12 to 24 months, several key debates are likely to shape the direction of the industry. At the forefront is how to meet the enormous power requirements of AI at scale. This includes discussions around alternative energy pathways, the role of nuclear, and the viability of behind-the-meter solutions.

Risk allocation will also be a central issue, particularly in how responsibility is distributed between investors, operators, and tenants in increasingly complex projects.

At the same time, more forward-looking topics are beginning to gain traction. The potential for data centres in space, while still nascent, is generating discussion, as is the longer-term impact of quantum computing on infrastructure requirements.

Together, these conversations reflect an industry that is not only responding to immediate pressures, but also actively shaping its future trajectory.