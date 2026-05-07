Data Centre Energy Summit to focus on AI power demands

Author: Joe Peck

The Data Centre Energy Summit (DCES) 2026 will bring together representatives from the UK’s energy and digital infrastructure sectors to examine the growing energy demands associated with artificial intelligence and large-scale data centre development.

Taking place at the Storey Club Paddington in London, the event will focus on how the energy sector can respond to increasing demand from hyperscale computing, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure.

Organisers say the summit will address issues including grid constraints, planning delays, water usage, energy strategy, and rising infrastructure costs, with discussions centred on practical approaches to delivering data centre capacity within energy-constrained environments.

Sessions throughout the event will examine topics including onsite power generation, grid integration, engineering design, microgrids, and energy campus models. Financial and regulatory considerations, including ESG reporting and planning frameworks, will also form part of the programme.

Industry leaders to discuss energy infrastructure challenges

Confirmed participants include Paul Stein, CEO of Floral Energy; Katie Davies, Head of Energy & Infrastructure Policy at TechUK; and Jonathan Clark, Associate Director at Gleeds, alongside a broader cohort of industry figures involved in shaping the future of power and connectivity.

Eric Lewis, Managing Director of Foresight Industries, says, “We have deliberately chosen to approach this summit from the perspective of the energy sector looking at data centres, rather than the other way around.

“This perspective allows us to better understand how different parts of the energy sector can respond to one of the fastest-growing challenges in infrastructure today.”

According to the organisers, the event is intended to encourage earlier collaboration between energy providers, infrastructure developers, policymakers, investors, and engineering teams as pressure on power networks continues to increase.

The summit will also explore how cooling systems, heat reuse, and high-density computing requirements are shaping future infrastructure planning and investment decisions.

To find out more about the summit, click here.