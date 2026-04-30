AVK launches modular PowerPods for data centres

Author: Joe Peck

AVK, a provider of power systems and electrical infrastructure for data centres, has introduced a new modular power system, PowerPods, designed to support energy infrastructure for hyperscale data centres and AI deployments.

The units integrate key electrical components – including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), engines, switchgear, controls, enclosures, and transformers – into a single, pre-engineered system. Each unit is delivered ready for connection and deployment on site.

The launch reflects growing demand for scalable power infrastructure, as data centre operators seek to deploy capacity more quickly while maintaining resilience and operational continuity.

PowerPods have been developed using AVK’s experience in critical power systems, including standby and prime power, as well as control and service capabilities.

Modular approach to data centre power deployment

The company highlights that the systems are designed to simplify installation by combining multiple elements of the power chain into a single unit. This approach aims to reduce complexity during deployment and support more flexible expansion as demand increases.

PowerPods can be configured to meet specific project requirements and are designed to support a range of technologies, allowing operators to adapt systems over time. The modular design also enables use across both new developments and existing sites requiring additional capacity.

The units are available for immediate deployment, with a focus on reducing lead times for projects where rapid delivery is required.

Ben Pritchard, CEO at AVK, says, “The launch of the AVK PowerPods reinforces our position as one of the few businesses capable of designing, delivering, and supporting the entire data centre power ecosystem – at scale, with true flexibility, and with the engineering depth that critical infrastructure demands.

“Large data centres need partners who genuinely understand the full energy picture and we now own the full power train.

“PowerPods complete our proposition to the market. They bring together our extensive critical power expertise with our technology-agnostic model to deliver a complete power train solution that makes us a reliable, long-term energy partner for data centre operators.

“With our ready-to-deploy PowerPods model, we are perfectly positioned to support the next wave of hyperscale data centres and AI infrastructure.”

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