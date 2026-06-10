Pure DC completes cross-border biomethane deal

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has completed what it describes as Europe’s first large-scale cross-border biomethane purchase for a data centre, transferring 9GWh of certified biomethane from Germany to the Irish gas network.

The transaction follows a proof-of-concept project announced in March 2026 and represents a significant increase in scale. According to Pure DC, the deal demonstrates that biomethane can be used to support the decarbonisation of gas-connected data centres through existing energy infrastructure and certification frameworks.

The biomethane was produced in Germany during 2025 using waste and residue feedstocks. The fuel is certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) scheme and complies with the requirements of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) II and RED III.

Pure DC says the biomethane has a carbon intensity of less than 12gCO₂/MJ, meeting thresholds required for zero-rated treatment under the EU Emissions Trading System, subject to approval of monitoring plans by the relevant authorities.

The gas was mass balanced from the German network to Ireland through existing interconnectors, with renewable attributes tracked through the Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) Renewable Gas Registry.

Biomethane forms part of wider net zero strategy

Pure DC says renewable gas is intended to act as a transitional measure within its broader strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

The company is continuing to pursue biomethane procurement from Irish, European, and UK sources while also developing longer-term initiatives including renewable energy integration, energy storage, and efficiency improvements.

Ireland’s National Biomethane Strategy targets production of up to 5.7TWh of domestic biomethane annually by 2030. While local production capacity continues to develop, imports can help meet demand through existing gas infrastructure and certification systems.

Maria Jose Rivas Duarte, Director of Sustainability at Pure DC, says, “This milestone supports Ireland’s Climate Action Plan and aligns with the LEU policy, under which data centres must meet at least 80% of their annual energy demand with additional renewable electricity.

“By demonstrating that cross-border biomethane can be procured, mass balanced, and registered at volume through existing infrastructure, we are helping to pave the way for broader data centre sector adoption as well as other industries seeking a credible route to decarbonise natural gas.”

Pure DC says the transaction forms part of a strategy to develop a diversified biomethane portfolio spanning multiple geographies, feedstocks, and supply arrangements.

Agnes Warner, Property Director at Pure DC, says, “Our biomethane procurement strategy is designed to build a balanced portfolio that provides long-term security and credibility.

“For our customers, this means a demonstrable, auditable pathway to lower embedded emissions, making our platform more attractive to hyperscalers and enterprise customers while supporting their sustainability commitments.”

For more from Pure DC, click here.