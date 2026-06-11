Raltron launches compact OCXOs for DC timing

Author: Joe Peck

Raltron, a manufacturer of frequency control components, has announced the OX7000 Series of oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs), developed to provide a timing option for network interface cards (NICs) and other space-constrained data centre hardware.

The OX7000 Series is designed to support networking applications requiring stable, low-phase-noise reference clocks while maintaining a compact footprint.

The devices are housed in a 9mm x 7mm surface-mount package, making them suitable for use in NIC cards, servers, storage systems, and network switching platforms.

The company says the oscillators are intended to help designers address challenges around board space, power consumption, and system cost as networking and data centre infrastructure continues to scale.

Designed for networking and data centre hardware

The OX7000 Series operates from a single 3.3V supply and consumes between 0.35W and 0.5W during steady-state operation. During warm-up at 25°C, power consumption ranges from 0.8W to 0.9W.

According to Raltron, the devices combine OCXO stability with low phase noise in a package aimed at high-volume networking applications.

Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron, says, “Network and data centre designers need timing products that balance performance, size, and cost. With the OX7000 Series, we’re providing a compact, lower-cost OCXO that is especially well suited for NIC cards and other high-volume networking platforms.”

The OX7000 Series has also been qualified for environmental testing, including vibration, mechanical shock, and thermal cycling, which are common requirements for continuously operating infrastructure equipment.