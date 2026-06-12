Experts urge sustainable requirements for new developments

Author: Joe Peck

Industry experts are calling on the UK Government to introduce stronger sustainability requirements for new data centre developments, following reports that the sector’s future energy demand could exceed previous forecasts.

The comments follow a report by The Times suggesting that growing demand from data centres could significantly increase national electricity consumption, driven in part by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.

Concerns have also been raised over proposals for some large-scale developments to build dedicated gas-fired power generation to overcome grid capacity constraints.

David Woon, Head of Net Zero Engineering and Operations at Ennovus Solutions, says, “The figures for the expected energy demand of data centres are staggering, but immediately pivoting to new gas power stations is incredibly disappointing.

“The space and resources required to build a new gas power plant could almost certainly be used instead for significant renewable generation development – ideally utilising wind turbines to better match the consistent, 24/7 energy demand of these facilities.

“While on-site renewables may not provide 100% of the baseline power required by these data centres, a forward-thinking country aiming for energy independence and climate mitigation should jump at the chance to integrate green generation directly into planning permissions.

“We already mandate solar panels on new-build homes; why are we not implementing similar, strict sustainable development mandates for industrial-scale data centres?

“Furthermore, as the Government considers mandating grid ‘flexibility’ from operators, we must look beyond standard battery technologies like lithium-ion. Long-standing, energy-hungry data centres need a technology that matches their requirements, like Vanadium Flow batteries. They are suited to large energy demand projects, provide up to double the lifespan of lithium-ion, experience no degradation, and avoid environmentally hazardous, scarce materials like cobalt and lithium.

“If battery storage is on the table to support the National Grid, it is nonsensical not to bring on-site renewable generation into the exact same conversation.”

Grid constraints remain a major challenge

Lee Ackerman, Utilities General Manager at Connectus Utilities, adds that while infrastructure upgrades are possible, they are likely to require significant investment and lengthy delivery timescales.

He says, “The reality is that, while resolving these infrastructure bottlenecks is physically possible, it carries massive cost and time implications.

“The National Energy System Operator (NESO) and Ofgem have transitioned the grid from a ‘first come, first served’ model to a ‘first ready and needed, first connected’ approach.

“While major structural upgrades, new on-shore power lines, and smart grid sensors are scheduled for rollout between 2026 and 2028, there is an immense amount of work to do before we see true grid relief by 2030.

“Every utility connection faces identical hurdles: cable lengths, land access, and complex legal processes. It’s not just an electricity problem either; data centres require major water capacity for cooling.

“Developers could and should be targeting the Environmental Discounts offered in Water Charging Statements, aiming for Tier 2 or Tier 3 water neutrality incentives through advanced rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling.

“Some might argue that technology will naturally become more efficient over time, but history shows that as components shrink, developers simply pack more technology into the same footprint. The energy demand isn’t going to drop on its own; we must build [in] sustainability from day one.”

The comments highlight growing debate around how future AI and data centre infrastructure should be powered, with industry figures calling for greater emphasis on renewable energy generation, long-duration energy storage, water efficiency, and sustainable design principles during the planning process.