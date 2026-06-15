EUDCA welcomes European cloud and AI plans

Author: Joe Peck

The European Data Centre Association (EUDCA) has welcomed the publication of the proposed Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA), introduced by the European Commission as part of its Tech Sovereignty Package.

The association says the proposal is an important step towards expanding Europe’s compute capacity and creating conditions that support continued investment in digital infrastructure across the EU.

According to EUDCA, access to scalable digital infrastructure will play a key role in Europe’s ability to compete in artificial intelligence and other emerging technology sectors.

The organisation argues that meeting growing demand for AI and cloud services will require further deployment of compute capacity alongside investment in skills and technology adoption.

Permitting, investment, and infrastructure

EUDCA highlighted several elements of the proposed legislation that it believes could help support future data centre development.

These include requirements for EU Member States to develop national cloud and AI strategies, the creation of designated development zones with access to essential resources, and streamlined permitting processes intended to reduce barriers to infrastructure deployment.

The association also welcomed proposals for a strategic project designation for data centres, which could help attract investment and support projects that demonstrate strong integration with energy systems and digital infrastructure.

In addition, EUDCA noted the proposed alignment between the legislation and the Energy Efficiency Directive, arguing that existing reporting frameworks could help identify projects that meet high environmental and efficiency standards while avoiding additional administrative burdens.

Michael Winterson, Secretary General of EUDCA, says, “The Cloud and AI Development Act marks an important step for Europe’s digital infrastructure ambitions. Our industry stands ready to support the growth of Europe’s compute capacity and is committed to contributing to the development of sustainable and resilient data centre capacity in Europe.

“This initiative reflects several of the key enabling conditions we have long advocated for, including more efficient permitting, access to resources, and clearer strategic direction. We look forward to engaging with policymakers and Member States to support effective implementation.”

Calls for further action

Whilst welcoming the proposal, EUDCA says several areas will remain important as the legislation progresses.

The association is calling for a consistent application of definitions across EU Member States, continued investment in electricity grid infrastructure, measures to address skills shortages, and greater access to sustainable resources, including renewable energy and non-potable water for cooling.

EUDCA says these factors will be essential in ensuring that Europe can develop the digital infrastructure required to support future AI growth while meeting sustainability objectives.

For more from the EUDCA, click here.