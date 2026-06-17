Vertiv unveils high-capacity rack platform

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, has introduced the Rack Extreme, a rack platform designed to support high-density computing, AI workloads, and next-generation IT deployments.

The new rack has been developed to accommodate increasingly large and heavy computing equipment while supporting airflow management, cable organisation, and deployment flexibility within data centre environments.

According to Vertiv, the platform is intended to address growing infrastructure requirements driven by higher compute densities and the adoption of AI applications.

Giuseppe Leto, Senior Director, IT Systems at Vertiv, says, “The Vertiv Rack Extreme reflects our expanded capabilities in rack and enclosure designs for high-density and AI-driven deployments.

“The platform also draws on Vertiv’s long-standing rack engineering expertise, including solutions historically developed under the Knürr brand, to support scalable next-generation IT infrastructure.”

The Rack Extreme is available in multiple sizes and configurations, allowing operators to tailor deployments to specific application requirements. The units are shipped fully assembled and are designed to integrate with a range of compatible cable management and airflow optimisation accessories.

Designed for high-density deployments

Vertiv says the Rack Extreme offers both static and dynamic load ratings of up to 2,045kg, enabling it to support high-density equipment installations while maintaining the same load capacity when being moved or when stationary.

The company states that this provides greater flexibility during deployment and infrastructure changes, particularly in environments where heavy equipment must be repositioned after installation.

The rack features a welded frame construction, integrated cable management options, high open-area mesh doors, flexible mounting rails, vertical cable bars, and corner mounting bars for rack power distribution units.

Vertiv has also incorporated shipping features designed to simplify installation, including shock-absorbing pallets and reusable ramps intended to reduce the risk of equipment damage during transportation and deployment.

The Rack Extreme has been designed to integrate with Vertiv’s wider portfolio of data centre infrastructure products, including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), rack PDUs, rear-door heat exchanger systems, coolant distribution units, and KVM management platforms.

For more from Vertiv, click here.