Supermicro reveals Arm-based AI infrastructure

Author: Joe Peck

Supermicro, a provider of application-optimised IT systems, has announced a new portfolio of rack-scale infrastructure platforms based on Arm AGI CPUs, targeting enterprise AI and agentic AI workloads.

The company says the systems have been designed to address increasing demand for compute capacity while improving energy efficiency and rack density within existing data centre environments.

The new platforms combine Arm’s Neoverse CSS V3-based CPU architecture with Supermicro’s Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) approach, which integrates servers, storage, networking, cooling, and rack infrastructure.

Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro, says, “Supermicro continues to lead the industry when it comes to deploying new and innovative rack-scale solutions that maximise performance and efficiency.

“Our DCBBS technology stack delivers end-to-end data centre solutions of any size, which, combined with the new density and efficient, performance-optimised Arm AGI CPU microarchitecture, helps enterprises realise significant TCO savings on their agentic AI infrastructure investments.”

The launch includes air-cooled and liquid-cooled server platforms designed for AI inference, AI training, cloud computing, and high-density enterprise workloads.

Among the systems announced are a dual-socket 2U server for compute-intensive applications, a 5U GPU server supporting up to eight double-width GPUs, a liquid-cooled multi-node platform for rack-scale deployments, and a single-socket edge-focused server design.

Focus on rack density and energy efficiency

According to Supermicro and Arm, the infrastructure has been developed to maximise performance per watt and increase compute density for AI environments.

Arm says its AGI CPU architecture features up to 136 cores per processor and is designed to support large-scale AI orchestration workloads through increased memory bandwidth, expanded memory capacity, and scalable I/O capabilities.

The companies state that deployments can exceed 6,000 CPU cores within a single air-cooled rack, while larger Open Compute Project-based configurations can support significantly higher densities.

Mohamed Awad, Executive Vice President, Cloud AI Business Unit at Arm, says, “Agentic AI is driving a fundamental shift in infrastructure requirements, where efficiency, scalability, and orchestration performance are becoming just as critical as raw compute.

“By combining Arm AGI CPUs with Supermicro’s rack-scale system expertise, we’re enabling infrastructure designed to deliver higher AI throughput, maximum compute density, and improved data centre economics at scale.”

Supermicro says the platforms are intended to help organisations deploy AI infrastructure while making more efficient use of available data centre space, power, and cooling resources.

The announcement expands Supermicro’s portfolio of AI-focused infrastructure as demand continues to grow for high-density computing environments capable of supporting increasingly complex AI workloads.

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