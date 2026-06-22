Datum supports Manchester STEM code club

Author: Joe Peck

UK data centre provider Datum Datacentres has partnered with a STEM code club in Wythenshawe, Manchester, donating eight iPad Air tablets to support technology education for local children.

Based in the IT suite at Forum Library, the club helps children aged nine to 12 develop computer science and digital skills through a range of coding activities and projects.

The programme introduces participants to programming concepts and wider STEM subjects, while also exploring areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Sessions are designed to accommodate different learning styles, with both drop-in activities and longer-term projects available.

Datum says the initiative forms part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the communities surrounding its data centre campuses.

The company operates facilities in Farnborough and Manchester, including the MCR1 and MCR2 data centres located in Wythenshawe itself.

Investment in future technology skills

According to Datum, supporting grassroots technology education can help encourage future participation in the region’s growing technology sector.

The donated devices will be used to support coding activities and improve access to digital learning resources for young attendees.

Code club tutor Liam Cookson comments, “We’re pleased to have the support of an important local player in the tech industry.”

Kerry Quinn, Manager of People & Office Operations at Datum Datacentres, adds, “We value our role within the local community in Wythenshawe and are pleased to be supporting such a worthwhile project.

“Technical digital skills are becoming increasingly important, so it’s excellent to see that a cohort of potential new talent is being shaped so young.”

Datum says the partnership reflects its wider focus on creating educational opportunities and supporting local initiatives in the communities where it operates.

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