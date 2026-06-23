Opna named World Economic Forum ‘Technology Pioneer’

Author: Joe Peck

London-based Opna has been named a 2026 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF), joining the organisation’s annual list of 100 companies recognised for developing technologies with the potential to influence industries and markets.

The company, which focuses on the procurement and financing of critical power equipment, will participate in the Technology Pioneers programme, with the first meeting of the 2026 cohort scheduled to take place in China later this month.

Opna works with data centre operators, renewable energy developers, and industrial organisations across Europe, helping them source and finance equipment including transformers, switchgear, high-voltage cables, and generators.

According to the company, its platform combines equipment verification, supplier matching, and financing through a single data platform designed to improve visibility of manufacturing capacity and procurement options.

Focus on power equipment supply chains

The announcement coincides with the publication of a new industry blueprint from Opna founder and CEO Shilpika Gautam, which examines challenges affecting the supply of critical power infrastructure across Europe.

The report argues that growing demand from sectors including data centres, renewable energy, and grid infrastructure is placing increasing pressure on power equipment supply chains.

Opna identifies four key challenges affecting project delivery: differences between manufacturing and project timelines, payment structures that require significant upfront deposits, mismatches between available manufacturing capacity and changing demand patterns, and repeated verification processes for equipment suppliers.

The company argues that improved coordination between manufacturers, developers, financiers, and infrastructure operators could help address these issues.

Shilpika says, “More factories are coming, and that is a good thing, but they will not start delivering in time to close the power equipment supply squeeze that everyone from data centres to renewable developers and critical facilities […] are facing.

“We face a very real and worsening risk of funded projects stalling, clean energy generation not making it onto the grid, and the window to ramp off fossil fuels, electrify our economies, and create growth, resilience, and security across Europe narrowing.

“I see a clear solution: we need a coordination layer for the industry, not just new physical supply – a foundational backbone that holds verification, matching, and financing on the same data, built with the visibility, financing depth, and platform capability that can turn this industry into a healthy market.”

The blueprint includes commentary from a number of energy and infrastructure specialists, including representatives from Ember, Ørsted, Power System Partners, and other organisations involved in energy systems and grid infrastructure.

Growing demand for grid infrastructure

Opna says increasing demand for electricity infrastructure is being driven by data centre growth, electrification projects, renewable energy deployment, and wider grid modernisation efforts.

The company cites long lead times for high-voltage power equipment and increasing pressure on manufacturing capacity as key challenges facing developers and infrastructure operators.

According to Opna, its platform is designed to help organisations access qualified suppliers, secure manufacturing capacity, and align financing arrangements with project delivery schedules.

The company says regulatory developments in the UK, EU (including Ireland), and the United States are placing greater emphasis on demonstrating access to equipment supply as part of infrastructure development and grid connection processes.