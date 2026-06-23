Global cities launch sustainable data centre pact

Author: Joe Peck

Cities from around the world have launched the Global Urban Data Centres Pact, a new initiative aimed at supporting sustainable data centre development in urban areas.

Announced during London Climate Action Week, the pact brings together 38 cities across six continents, including London, Barcelona, Johannesburg, Miami, Melbourne, Phoenix, and Rio de Janeiro. The founding signatories represent a combined population of almost 90 million people.

The agreement comes as demand for data centres continues to grow, driven in part by the expansion of artificial intelligence and digital services. City leaders say the pact is intended to help balance economic growth with concerns around energy use, water consumption, heat generation, and pressure on local infrastructure.

The initiative sets out a framework for how cities, developers, investors, and operators can work together to support data centre growth whilst addressing environmental and community considerations.

Cities seek sustainable approach to data centre growth

Under the pact, signatories support data centres that are strategically integrated into cities, resource efficient, engaged with local communities, and capable of delivering wider economic benefits.

The agreement also highlights examples of measures already being adopted in different regions, including heat reuse projects, water-conscious cooling systems, the use of renewable energy, and initiatives that direct investment towards local priorities.

Kate Gallego, Mayor of Phoenix and Vice Chair of C40 Cities, says, “While data centres can power important advancements, rapid growth also brings important responsibilities. Residents expect local leaders to ensure development is planned carefully, infrastructure keeps pace, and surrounding communities share in the benefits.”

Nicholas Reece, Lord Mayor of Melbourne and Vice Chair of C40 Cities, adds, “Local communities should be involved in decisions that affect them, which means growth must be matched by responsible planning, sustainable resource use, and genuine community benefits.”

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and Co-Chair of C40 Cities, notes, “AI and digital infrastructure will play a major role in the future prosperity of cities around the world, but residents are right to expect growth to be managed responsibly.”

Additional support for the initiative has come from cities including Athens, Chicago, and Seattle, whose leaders highlighted the importance of managing the impacts of data centre development on energy systems, water resources, land use, and local communities.

Framework developed ahead of continued sector growth

According to the pact’s organisers, global data centre capacity is expected to increase significantly over the coming decade, with much of that growth concentrated in urban areas.

The agreement calls for greater collaboration between local authorities, national governments, and the private sector to ensure future data centre developments align with sustainability goals and community needs.

Cristina Gamboa, CEO of the World Green Building Council, concludes, “Data centres are not just buildings; they are major, long-term consumers of critical urban resources, and the decisions being made today about these AI factories will shape local energy systems, water supplies, and communities for decades to come.”

Further city endorsements are expected ahead of COP31, as the initiative seeks to establish a shared approach to sustainable urban data centre development.