1.5GW Utah data centre receives planning approval

Author: Joe Peck

Pronghorn Development, a Utah-headquartered infrastructure firm, has secured a conditional use permit (CUP) to develop the 1.5GW Antelope Data Campus in Iron County, Utah.

The approval allows the infrastructure developer to move forward with plans for the large-scale data centre campus, which the company says is intended to support future technology infrastructure requirements while contributing to local economic development.

According to Pronghorn Development, the project has been shaped through consultation with residents, landowners, agricultural stakeholders, and community representatives over the past year.

The company says feedback gathered during the engagement process has influenced elements of the project’s operational plans and development approach.

Project expected to deliver jobs and investment

Pronghorn Development states that the multi-phase development is expected to generate significant economic activity within Iron County, including construction employment, permanent operational roles, and additional tax revenue.

The company has worked in the region for two decades through the development of energy infrastructure projects and says its local experience has informed the planning of the Antelope Data Campus.

Scott Cuthbertson, a spokesperson for Pronghorn Development, comments, “Securing this permit validates the trust we’ve built with our neighbors in Iron County. We are incredibly grateful for the open dialogue and collaborative spirit that has shaped the Antelope Data Campus.

“Moving forward, we remain committed to listening to the community, acting as responsible environmental stewards, and driving economic prosperity here for decades to come.”

The company says the campus will incorporate water-efficient technologies and sustainable design measures intended to minimise environmental impact and align with local ecosystem preservation objectives.

With the conditional use permit now secured, Pronghorn Development is expected to begin the next phase of the project and prepare the site for construction.