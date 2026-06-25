Power Electronics reaches 170GW installed capacity

Author: Joe Peck

Power Electronics, a global manufacturer of energy storage and solar inverters, has announced that it has reached 170GW of installed AC power worldwide, up from 150GW at the end of 2025.

The company says the increase reflects growth across a number of international markets, particularly within the energy storage sector.

Power Electronics reports continued expansion in markets including the United States, Australia, and the UK, alongside growth across the EU in countries such as Spain, Italy, Lithuania, and Poland.

Its latest developments focus on energy storage, solar power, and data centre infrastructure, with an emphasis on grid stability, energy resilience, and operational efficiency.

Energy storage and data centre infrastructure

In the energy storage sector, Power Electronics is highlighting its PCSM and Multi PCSM battery inverters, designed for utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

The company says the products support direct connection to medium-voltage networks and can operate in both grid-following and grid-forming modes. Their modular design is intended to support scalability, availability, and maintenance requirements.

Power Electronics is also showcasing its Freesun DC/DC converter, which is designed for DC-coupled solar and storage installations. According to the company, the technology enables direct connection between photovoltaic systems and battery storage while supporting grid-forming operation.

The manufacturer says it has gained significant experience with grid-forming technologies in markets including Australia, where such systems are increasingly being deployed to support grid stability and renewable energy integration.

It is also increasing its focus on data centres, driven by growing demand associated with artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Power Electronics’ portfolio includes the AIPCS-integrated medium-voltage to 800VDC power supply, designed for high-density data centre environments. The company says the system is intended to improve efficiency and reduce energy losses.

The offering is supported by the PCSM and Multi PCSM battery inverters, alongside the XMV670 medium-voltage drive, which is designed to provide control of cooling systems and support energy efficiency.

According to Power Electronics, the combined technologies are intended to support scalable data centre infrastructure capable of operating under varying load conditions.

Solar technologies for utility-scale projects

Within its solar portfolio, the company is highlighting the HEM solar inverter and the Freemaq DC/DC converter.

It says the HEM integrates medium-voltage equipment within a single enclosure, simplifying installation and reducing connection requirements. The inverter is also designed to support hybrid solar and storage configurations.

The Freemaq converter is intended for hybrid renewable energy projects and supports functions including energy shifting, frequency response, ramp-rate control, and clipping energy recovery.

Power Electronics says the technology is compatible with multiple battery technologies and can be configured for a range of project requirements.

At The smarter E Europe 2026, the company also highlighted its European manufacturing operations, supply chain capabilities, cyber security measures, and after-sales support services.

Raúl Padierna, CSO at Power Electronics, comments, “Reaching 170 GW of installed AC power is the result of accelerated growth over the past months and reflects the trust our customers place in our technology globally.

“This momentum, especially in markets such as Europe, the US, and Australia, positions us strongly to continue scaling our solutions and supporting the next generation of energy systems.”