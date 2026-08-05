Cabling Group named Panduit’s European Platinum Partner

Author: Joe Peck

The Cabling Group has been awarded Platinum Partner status by Panduit, a manufacturer of electrical and network infrastructure hardware, making it the company’s only current Platinum Partner in Europe.

Panduit’s Platinum Partner designation is its highest level of channel recognition and is awarded to organisations based on technical expertise, customer service, and their relationship with the company.

The Cabling Group is a UK specialist in network infrastructure and connectivity. The partnership brings together Panduit’s infrastructure portfolio and The Cabling Group’s technical expertise and customer relationships.

Jens Holzhammer (pictured above), Managing Director EMEA at Panduit, comments, “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering long-term value to customers.

“By combining Panduit’s industry-leading infrastructure solutions with The Cabling Group’s technical expertise and market reach, we are well positioned to accelerate growth across the network infrastructure business. We are very proud to have them as a Platinum Partner.”

Graham Smith, Managing Director of The Cabling Group, adds, “We’re delighted to have been awarded Panduit Platinum Partner status. This is a fantastic achievement that reflects the hard work, technical expertise, and commitment of our team.

“Achieving Platinum status strengthens our partnership with Panduit and enhances our ability to continue delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions for our customers.”

Partnership expands network infrastructure focus

Michael Kemmerling, Business Director Central Europe North at Panduit, notes, “Customers today are looking for trusted partners that can help simplify complexity while supporting scalability, reliability, and performance.

“The Cabling Group brings deep expertise and a strong reputation in the market, and we are proud to strengthen our collaboration through this Platinum Partner designation.”

The companies say the partnership will support customers investing in network infrastructure, with a focus on scalability, reliability, and performance across the UK and wider European market.

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