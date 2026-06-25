Schneider upgrades NHS Trust’s critical infrastructure

Author: Joe Peck

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has completed a power infrastructure modernisation project using Schneider Electric technology to improve monitoring, visibility, and management of critical systems across its estate.

The project was delivered with Schneider Electric, alongside EcoXpert partner RMD and technology provider XMA, and included the deployment of EcoStruxure monitoring software and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment across multiple sites.

The Trust provides healthcare services to more than 500,000 people across Northumberland and North Tyneside in the UK, with its IT infrastructure supporting electronic patient records, clinical systems, administration, access control, and CCTV.

According to the Trust, a mix of legacy UPS systems from different manufacturers had created challenges around maintenance, monitoring, and service continuity.

Mathew Burns, Operational Infrastructure Manager at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, says, “With the UPS and network infrastructure, our ultimate goal is to improve service as it underpins everything the hospital does.

“It’s not only about looking at new technologies and different ways of working, but extracting more value from what we already have. In terms of meeting Service Level Agreements (SLAs), the key challenge is achieving 100% uptime, ensuring systems are always available across multiple sites over a very large geographical area.”

Creating a unified view across multiple sites

To address these challenges, the Trust implemented EcoStruxure to provide centralised monitoring of UPS infrastructure across its facilities.

The deployment includes Smart-UPS systems, network management cards, NetBotz cameras and sensors, and EcoStruxure IT Expert software for monitoring and reporting across 175 nodes.

Ross Higgins, Senior Technical Specialist at RMD, explains, “We discussed the Trust’s key issues such as the runtime needed for its data centres. It was clear that a centralised monitoring system was needed for its infrastructure.”

Bob Beckwith, Infrastructure Innovation and Transformation Manager at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, notes, “Adoption of EcoStruxure is developing well. It provides reassurance that our UPS equipment on each site is reliable and ‘fit for purpose’.

“The Trust views its digital infrastructure as a pyramid, with power as the foundation and maintenance support at the top. We placed RMD, XMA, and Schneider Electric solutions at the base to create a really solid foundation.”

Supporting future infrastructure planning

Following the deployment, the Trust reports complete visibility across its UPS infrastructure, alongside improved benchmarking of energy efficiency and equipment lifecycle status.

The organisation says the data generated through EcoStruxure supports budgeting, maintenance forecasting, replacement planning, and future data centre consolidation projects.

Mathew Burns continues, “Today, in terms of operations, our UPS estate state is healthy, with a reassuring healthy report from EcoStruxure.

“This is a significant investment for the Trust, and we didn’t want to put all the new equipment in without having the confidence to know that everything underpinning it was okay. EcoStruxure gives us that confidence.”

The project represents an investment of approximately £1 million. Under a five-year agreement, the Trust plans to continue upgrading UPS infrastructure, consolidate data centre operations, and maintain ongoing support services through RMD and Schneider Electric.

Matthew Baynes, Vice President, Secure Power and Data Centre division at Schneider Electric UK & Ireland, concludes, “Projects like this demonstrate how resilient, connected power infrastructure underpins critical public services.

“By modernising and standardising its UPS infrastructure, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has created a highly resilient digital foundation that supports operational continuity, enhances visibility across its estate, and ensures healthcare teams can continue delivering outstanding patient care with confidence.”

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