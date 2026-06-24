Data Centre Expo Europe to address infrastructure challenges

Author: Joe Peck

Data Centre Expo Europe will take place on 19–20 October 2026 at the RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands as part of TechEx Europe 2026, bringing together data centre directors, infrastructure leaders, and cloud and colocation specialists from across Europe.

The event forms part of a wider programme of enterprise technology conferences and exhibitions, focusing on the challenges and opportunities facing digital infrastructure operators as demand for data centre capacity continues to grow.

As organisations respond to the requirements of artificial intelligence, sustainability targets, and increasing energy demands, the event will examine the strategies shaping the next generation of data centre infrastructure.

Infrastructure planning amid growing demand

Data centre operators across Europe are facing increasing pressure to expand capacity while managing energy availability, efficiency requirements, and evolving regulatory obligations.

Topics expected to be discussed during the event include scaling infrastructure for AI and high-density computing workloads, improving energy efficiency, strengthening operational resilience, and developing facilities capable of adapting to future demand.

The first day of the conference will focus on the relationship between infrastructure investment, sustainability, and digital innovation.

Sessions are expected to explore how organisations are balancing capacity growth with environmental objectives, alongside discussions on energy strategy, power availability, cooling requirements, and infrastructure planning.

The programme will also examine the role of automation and intelligent operational practices in improving performance and reducing operational risk.

In addition, speakers will consider how growing demand for AI and cloud services is influencing infrastructure planning, project delivery, and long-term investment decisions.

The second day will shift its focus towards data centre services, commercial models, and ecosystem development.

Discussions will explore how providers are responding to changing enterprise requirements through partnerships, integrated platforms, and service-based offerings.

Topics include consumption-based commercial models, hybrid and edge infrastructure deployments, ecosystem development, recurring revenue strategies, and customer onboarding practices.

The programme will also consider how AI-driven demand is affecting capacity planning, pricing structures, and service delivery across the sector.

Operational insight from across the sector

The event aims to provide infrastructure leaders with practical insight into challenges affecting the European market.

Areas of focus include managing energy constraints, balancing cloud, colocation, and on-premise infrastructure, long-term capacity planning, and aligning infrastructure strategies with wider digital transformation initiatives.

More than 250 speakers are expected to contribute to the programme, sharing experiences from large-scale infrastructure projects, AI deployment initiatives, and operational improvement programmes.

Sessions will also examine approaches to resilience, uptime, risk management, and cost control, with an emphasis on lessons learned from real-world deployments.

Data Centre Expo Europe is positioned as a forum for organisations assessing how infrastructure, investment, and operational strategies must evolve to support future growth across the European data centre sector.

Registration is open via the event website.