GNM expands network presence into North America

Author: Joe Peck

GNM, a Dutch internet exchange (IX) and backbone operator, has expanded its network into North America with the launch of new points of presence (PoPs) in Miami and Ashburn, Virginia.

The company has deployed its first US infrastructure at Equinix MI1 in Miami and Equinix DC1–DC15 and DC21 in Ashburn, creating a dedicated transatlantic platform linking North America with GNM’s European backbone network.

According to the company, the new sites are configured as a protected East Coast ring and are fully integrated with its existing infrastructure, allowing customers to exchange traffic across a single operational environment.

The expansion marks GNM’s first infrastructure deployment in the United States and is intended to support organisations seeking connectivity between North American and European markets.

New PoPs strengthen transatlantic connectivity

The Miami PoP is located within Equinix MI1, a major connectivity hub for subsea cable systems linking North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Meanwhile, the Ashburn deployment places GNM within Northern Virginia, one of the world’s largest data centre and interconnection markets.

Both facilities connect directly to GNM-IX, the company’s IX platform, which supports more than 700 connected networks and peak traffic exceeding 10.95Tbps.

GNM says the new locations will allow network operators, carriers, cloud providers, and content platforms to access its interconnection and transport services through a single provider, while simplifying traffic exchange between continents.

For North American organisations, the expansion provides direct access to European connectivity opportunities without requiring infrastructure deployments in Europe. European operators, meanwhile, gain direct access to two major US interconnection markets.

Alex Surkov, Head of Business Development at GNM, says, “Launching in Miami and Ashburn is a defining milestone for GNM.

“We have created our first North American platform and directly connected it to our European backbone. This gives customers on both sides of the Atlantic something genuinely valuable: simpler interconnection, direct access to new traffic flows, and the ability to grow internationally through one integrated network ecosystem.”

GNM now operates more than 90 PoPs globally, with infrastructure spanning Europe, Asia, and North America.

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