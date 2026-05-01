Australia data centre forecast report launched

Author: Joe Peck

Data Centres Australia, an Australian industry body representing data centre developers, operators, and the broader digital infrastructure ecosystem, and DC Byte, a London-based market intelligence firm, have formed a partnership to provide independent market insight and forecasting for the country’s data centre sector.

As part of the collaboration, the organisations have published the first Australian Data Centre Forecast Report, offering analysis of current capacity and future development trends.

The report estimates that Australia’s operational data centre capacity currently stands at 1.5GW and could reach 3.2GW by 2030.

The initiative aims to support policymakers, utilities, and industry stakeholders with more accurate data, as demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow across the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership combines Data Centres Australia’s industry network with DC Byte’s global market intelligence, with a focus on improving understanding of development pipelines and long-term capacity planning.

Addressing forecasting challenges in Australia

The report highlights the challenges of tracking data centre growth, particularly in relation to early-stage developments that do not always progress to completion. This can lead to overstated projections and so-called ‘phantom demand’ within the market.

By providing forward-looking forecasts based on industry data and development trends, the partners say they aim to support more informed decision-making across the sector.

Data Centres Australia will use DC Byte’s analysis to inform engagement with members and policymakers, while DC Byte will provide briefings and insight sessions as part of the agreement.

Belinda Dennett, Chief Executive Officer at Data Centres Australia, comments, “Australia has a significant opportunity to position [itself] as a global hub for AI infrastructure investment and sustainable data centre development.”

James Murphy, Managing Director APAC at DC Byte, adds, “As data centres become more important to Australia’s digital future, having clear visibility into the market matters.”

The partnership is intended to support collaboration between industry, government, and investors, while providing broader international context for Australia’s digital infrastructure development.