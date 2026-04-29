1547’s Orangeburg data centre reaches full occupancy

Author: Joe Peck

Harrison Street Asset Management and fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), a developer and operator of interconnected data centres and carrier hotels across North America, have completed the latest expansion phase of their Orangeburg data centre in New York, with the facility now fully leased and operating at near-full utilisation.

The colocation site, located around 18 miles (28.9 kilometres) north of Manhattan, provides capacity for tenants requiring proximity to New York City and access to established connectivity routes.

Originally supporting 3.7 MW of IT load when acquired in 2021, the joint venture has since added approximately 14 MW of capacity while increasing density across the existing 232,000ft² (21,553m²) facility. A further 12MW utility feed is currently under development, with additional long-term expansion plans in place.

The site has outline approval for a new 230,000ft² (21,367m²) building, supported by a planned 60MW on-site substation.

Expansion driven by connectivity demand

The Greater New York data centre market remains one of the largest in the US, supported by multiple terrestrial fibre routes and subsea cable landings along Long Island and New Jersey, enabling international connectivity, particularly with Europe.

The Orangeburg facility now supports around 18 MW of IT load and has reached near-full utilisation following recent leasing activity. Demand is primarily driven by financial services organisations, including banks, trading platforms, and hedge funds, which require low-latency connectivity to Manhattan.

Michael Hochanadel, Head of Digital Assets at Harrison Street Asset Management, comments, “The Orangeburg data centre exemplifies our approach to digital infrastructure investing, pairing strategic locations with disciplined demand-driven expansion.”

J Todd Raymond, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of 1547, adds, “From day one, our focus has been on delivering capacity in direct response to customer demand while maintaining the performance and reliability our clients depend on.”

Since 2018, Harrison Street Asset Management’s digital investment platform has committed more than $6.5 billion (£4.8 billion) to data centre and connectivity infrastructure, including powered shells, carrier hotels, colocation facilities, and dark fibre networks.

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