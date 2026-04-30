Design strategies for efficient, high-performance data centres

Author: Joe Peck

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence workloads is placing unprecedented demands on data centre infrastructure. As computer densities increase and operational expectations tighten, the need to balance performance with energy efficiency and carbon reduction has become more urgent. This shift is driving a re-evaluation of how data centres are designed, particularly in relation to cooling strategies and overall resource use.

Data centres are now a critical component of global infrastructure, supporting cloud services, digital platforms, and AI applications. With increasing digitalisation, energy consumption associated with these facilities continues to rise. In the UK and globally, regulatory and market pressures are also evolving, with greater emphasis on energy performance, carbon reporting, and long-term sustainability targets.

Within this context, various industry reports are suggesting that:

• Data centres are estimated to account for approximately 1–1.5% of global electricity consumption

• High-density AI workloads can exceed 30–80 kW per rack, significantly increasing cooling demand

• Leading facilities are targeting power usage effectiveness (PUE) values of 1.2 or lower

Efficient cooling system strategies

As computational loads increase, cooling systems are under growing pressure to maintain stable operating conditions without excessive energy use. Traditional approaches that rely heavily on mechanical cooling are becoming less viable due to their high energy intensity. This challenge affects operators, developers, and designers, particularly as expectations around efficiency and environmental performance continue to rise.

BSE|3D, a UK building services engineering and consultancy practice, says it works with organisations navigating these challenges by applying a performance-led design approach from the earliest project stages. The company notes that it has observed that early integration of simulation tools allows for more effective alignment between building form, system design, and operational performance.

Solutions that focus on reducing cooling demand at source while optimising system efficiency can significantly improve outcomes. This includes evaluating environmental conditions, refining building parameters, and developing strategies that prioritise low-energy operation.

A key approach involves enabling a cooling profile where approximately 70% of annual demand can be met through low-energy systems such as economisation and adiabatic processes, with mechanical systems supporting peak conditions and operational resilience. This reduces reliance on continuous compressor use and supports improved overall performance.

Kriti Gupta, Sustainability Consultant at BSE|3D, explains, “As data centre loads continue to increase, the industry needs to move beyond conventional cooling approaches. By prioritising low-energy strategies and validating them through simulation, it is possible to reduce energy demand while maintaining performance and resilience. Early-stage design decisions play a critical role in achieving this balance.”

Data centres are expected to play an increasingly significant role in supporting digital infrastructure. As their impact grows, so too does the importance of designing them in a way that responds to both operational requirements and environmental considerations.