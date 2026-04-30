Ellis unveils heavy-duty cable hanger, Hercules

Author: Joe Peck

Ellis Patents, a UK manufacturer of cable cleats and cable management systems, has introduced a new heavy-duty cable hanger, Hercules, at Data Centre World Frankfurt, expanding its cable support range for high-capacity data centre infrastructure.

The product has been developed to support heavier cable installations as facilities increase power density and cabling volumes. It is designed for use in environments where mechanical strength and cable integrity are critical.

Hercules is available in sizes ranging from 6 inches to 25 inches, providing flexibility across different cable diameters and installation requirements.

The hanger is also UV-resistant, making it suitable for installations where cable containment may be exposed to external conditions, such as perimeter runs or transition zones.

Designed for high-capacity cable installations

As data centre projects scale, contractors are required to manage larger power cables and higher electrical loads, often within tighter deployment schedules. Cable support systems play a key role in maintaining safety and reliability in these environments.

Ellis says the Hercules cable hanger has been developed in consultation with industry stakeholders to address these installation challenges, supporting heavier cable runs while maintaining ease of installation.

Kelly Brown, Sales Director at Ellis, explains, “As data centre infrastructure grows in scale and complexity, the need for dependable, heavy-duty cable support becomes increasingly important.

“Hercules has been developed in partnership with industry experts to provide installers with a strong, practical solution that supports heavier cable runs while offering the flexibility, durability, and UV resistance along with the reliability customers need and have come to expect from Ellis.”

The product was presented to contractors, consultants, and specifiers at Data Centre World Frankfurt, where it is aimed at those involved in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centre projects.

Ellis states that the addition of Hercules also strengthens its wider cable management offering for data centre applications.