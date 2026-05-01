A-Gas participating as a Gold Sponsor at DCN

Author: Joe Peck

With the growing global demand for data, the need for efficient cooling solutions and environmentally friendly refrigerants is becoming increasingly critical.

Meeting this rising demand sustainably is essential, which is where A-Gas, a company specialising in lifecycle refrigerant management (LRM), says it can play an important role, supporting the industry’s transition to lower-GWP alternatives.

The company has announced that, for this reason, it will attend Data Center Nation (DCN) in Milan as a Gold Sponsor on 27 May, demonstrating how it can actively support industry players.

Data Center Nation is an event dedicated to the data centre industry. The organisers say it serves as a hub where hyperscalers (such as AWS and Microsoft), investors, enterprise end users, and infrastructure suppliers can come together to discuss the future of digital infrastructure.

At the event, A-Gas says it will feature a dedicated booth and contribute to the Tech Stage panel with a presentation titled ‘Cooling in Transition: HFCs, Low-GWP Refrigerants & the Data Centre Challenge’.

On 27 May, attendees can visit the company’s stand to learn more about its offerings to support the transition to low-GWP alternatives and to discover its recovery, reclamation, and repurposing technologies.

For more from A-Gas, click here.