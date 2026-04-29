Daikin expands UK HVAC rental fleet

Author: Joe Peck

Daikin Rental Solutions, the dedicated temporary HVAC hire division of Daikin Applied UK, has expanded its UK rental fleet with additional cooling, heating, and air handling equipment, responding to growing demand for temporary HVAC systems.

The investment reflects pressure on organisations to maintain operations while managing ageing infrastructure, higher temperatures, regulatory requirements, and the shift towards lower-carbon energy.

The company has increased its range of high-capacity cooling systems, process cooling equipment, and heat pumps, alongside introducing UK-manufactured air handling units.

Broader HVAC capability for UK industries

Demand for temporary HVAC continues to rise across sectors such as data centres, healthcare, and manufacturing, where system downtime can have operational consequences.

To support this, Daikin has added higher-capacity chiller units and an expanded range of heat pumps, offering scalable cooling and heating for larger or more complex environments.

Additional dry air coolers have also been introduced to support process cooling requirements, including systems designed to improve energy performance under suitable conditions.

The company has also expanded its airside equipment with a new range of air handling units manufactured in the UK. Produced at Daikin Applied UK’s facility in Cramlington, the units are designed for rental use, with a focus on ease of installation and suitability for environments such as cleanrooms and healthcare settings.

Mike England, UK Rental Sales Manager at Daikin Applied UK, says, “In many of the sectors we support, downtime simply isn’t an option. Customers need solutions that are not only available quickly, but that perform reliably and integrate seamlessly into their existing systems.”

The company states that manufacturing air handling units within the UK is intended to improve equipment availability and reduce lead times, while maintaining consistent engineering standards across its rental fleet.

Digital monitoring and control features are available on selected systems, supporting maintenance and operational oversight where required.

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