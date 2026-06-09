ABB launches grid stability package for data centres

Author: Joe Peck

ABB, a multinational corporation specialising in industrial automation and electrification products, has introduced a pre-engineered synchronous condenser package designed to help data centre operators address grid stability challenges associated with growing AI workloads and increasing power demand.

The company says the modular system is intended to support power network stability at grid connection points, helping operators connect new capacity while maintaining reliable power system performance.

As AI adoption increases, data centres are placing greater demands on electricity networks. Large and rapidly changing power loads can affect voltage and frequency stability, creating challenges for both grid operators and data centre developers seeking new connections.

ABB’s synchronous condenser package is designed to provide instantaneous inertia and dynamic reactive power, helping to stabilise voltage and frequency during sudden changes in demand.

According to ABB, the pre-engineered design is intended to simplify deployment by reducing engineering requirements, installation complexity, and project delivery times.

The package combines a synchronous condenser, flywheel, starting system, lubrication system, cooling infrastructure, auxiliary equipment, e-house, and optional noise enclosure within a standardised design.

The flywheel includes an integrated safety enclosure and is designed specifically to support electrical network stabilisation.

Supporting AI-driven power demands

ABB says the solution can help operators address grid stability requirements earlier in the development process, potentially simplifying approvals and supporting future capacity expansion without significant changes to core power infrastructure.

The company also states that providing mechanical, electrical, and control systems through a single supplier can reduce on-site integration requirements and streamline project delivery.

David Bjerharg, Business Line Manager, High Speed Synchronous at ABB, notes, “As data centres become increasingly widespread and AI-driven demand increases, grid stability is becoming a fundamental requirement for ongoing expansion.

“This solution enables operators to connect faster, operate reliably from day one, and scale with confidence.”

The launch reflects growing industry focus on power infrastructure capable of supporting AI-driven facilities, where high-density computing workloads can create significant fluctuations in electricity demand.

ABB says the synchronous condenser package is intended to support long-term infrastructure performance while helping operators deploy new data centre capacity more efficiently.

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