Data centres 2026: Energy efficiency and sustainability

Author: Joe Peck

Prospero Events Group says it is proud to present the 3rd Energy Efficiency & Sustainability in Data Centers 2026 conference, taking place on 26–27 May 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The event will bring together senior decision-makers, technology innovators, and sustainability leaders to explore how data centres can become more energy efficient, resilient, and environmentally responsible.

Event presentation topics and speaker panel

As AI adoption, hyperscale growth, and electrification continue to increase power demand, the conference will focus on the strategies needed to balance performance with sustainability.

Key discussion areas include:

• Renewable energy integration

• Cooling efficiency and uptime

• Waste heat reuse and district heating

• On-site energy generation and energy resilience

• ESG integration across the data centre lifecycle

• Grid constraints and power availability

• AI-driven optimisation and future-ready infrastructure

The conference will feature expert insights from leading organisations, including:

• Günter Eggers, Director Public, NTT Global Data Centers

• Vladimir Prodanovic, Principal Program Manager, NVIDIA

• Pedro Filipe Barreiros, Data Center Operations, Google

• Stijn Grove, Managing Director, Dutch Data Center Association

• Martijn Van Wijngaarden, Global Energy Transaction Manager, Iron Mountain

• Simon Muskett and Olalekan Salami, Digital Realty

The event offers a valuable platform for collaboration amongst operators, investors, technology providers, and sustainability experts committed to building the next generation of low-impact, high-performance data centres.

Explore the complete speaker lineup, session topics, and key discussion points shaping the future of sustainable data centres.

To register and download the event agenda, click here.