Vertiv acquires Strategic Thermal Labs

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, has acquired Strategic Thermal Labs (STL), a company specialising in liquid-cooling technologies for high-density computing environments.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen Vertiv’s engineering capabilities in managing the interaction between server-level liquid cooling and supporting infrastructure, which is becoming increasingly important in AI and high-performance computing deployments.

Strategic Thermal Labs brings experience in cold-plate design, server-side liquid cooling, and thermal validation for high-density systems. This is expected to support Vertiv’s ability to simulate real-world operating conditions and improve the integration of thermal and power systems.

Acquisition targets high-density cooling challenges

As computing workloads become more intensive, thermal management at chip level is playing a greater role in overall system performance and reliability. The addition of STL is aimed at improving design, integration, commissioning, and long-term operation of liquid-cooled environments.

Scott Armul, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Vertiv, comments, “As AI and high-performance computing push power densities to unprecedented levels, understanding and solving heat challenges at the chip level becomes critical to system design, performance, and reliability.

“STL brings deep expertise and proven capability in addressing some of the industry’s most demanding chip-level density and thermal problems, strengthening Vertiv’s ability to emulate and validate system-level solutions and enabling customers to improve performance and lifecycle outcomes in liquid-cooled environments.”

Vertiv states that the acquisition will not change its approach to supporting interoperable infrastructure and the company will continue to work with a range of server and silicon platforms.

It adds that the move forms part of its wider strategy to address increasing infrastructure complexity through integrated power, thermal, and lifecycle capabilities.

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