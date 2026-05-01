Hudson IX expands 60 Hudson Street capacity

Author: Joe Peck

Hudson InterXchange (Hudson IX), a New York-based carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection data centre provider, has added a new 1MW data hall at 60 Hudson Street in New York, USA, increasing available capacity at one of the city’s most connected carrier hotels.

The facility is now operational and available for high-density colocation deployments. A second 1MW data hall is scheduled to come online in the second quarter of 2026, with longer-term plans to expand total capacity at the site beyond 10MW.

The expansion comes as data centre space and power availability remain limited across the New York City market, particularly in locations with established network connectivity.

60 Hudson Street continues to act as a key interconnection hub, hosting more than 300 carriers and service providers. The latest development introduces additional capacity within this environment, enabling organisations to deploy infrastructure close to network providers and end users.

Additional capacity in a constrained market

Hudson IX is among a small number of operators currently adding new capacity within the building, supported by available power for future deployments.

The new data hall is designed to support a range of requirements, including network providers, content delivery networks, cloud platforms, enterprises, and financial services organisations.

The company notes it can accommodate both standard and high-density installations, including workloads linked to AI and other compute-intensive applications.

Atul Roy of Hudson InterXchange says, “This expansion is the result of our remarkable team and its commitment to delivering a large, world-class, high-performance data centre platform with scalable solutions ranging from single cabinets to bespoke cages.”

Further expansion is planned as part of a wider roadmap to increase total capacity at the site beyond 10MW, supporting continued demand for colocation and interconnection in the New York metro area.

For more from Hudson IX, click here.