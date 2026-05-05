euNetworks launches Frankfurt–Strasbourg fibre route

Author: Joe Peck

euNetworks, a European bandwidth infrastructure company, has launched a new long-haul fibre route connecting Frankfurt and Strasbourg, expanding its Super Highway network across Europe.

The 247km route links two key connectivity hubs and has been developed in response to rising demand for AI and cloud infrastructure across the FLAP-D region, which includes Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin.

The route provides direct, low-latency connectivity between the two cities, with access to more than 76 data centres in Frankfurt and further connections to over 600 sites across euNetworks’ wider European footprint.

Built using new high-capacity fibre, the route has been designed to avoid congested areas, improving resilience and offering additional network diversity.

Supporting capacity and resilience in FLAP-D

The expansion addresses increased traffic between Frankfurt, one of the world’s most interconnected network hubs, and Strasbourg, an established interconnection point for long-haul routes.

As part of the build, new infrastructure has been introduced along the route, including upgraded intermediate line amplifier sites designed to improve energy efficiency. The fibre deployed is also intended to support improved transmission performance and lower operational costs.

Marisa Trisolino, CEO at euNetworks, comments, “euNetworks is relentless in our pursuit to address Europe’s accelerating demand for bandwidth, and we will continue to develop our state-of-the-art networks where our customers need it the most.”

The Frankfurt–Strasbourg link is the sixth route to be delivered as part of euNetworks’ Super Highway programme, which focuses on connecting major data centre markets across the FLAP-D region.