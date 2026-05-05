Schneider, GreenScale partner on new operational architectures

Author: Joe Peck

Global energy technology company Schneider Electric has partnered with GreenScale, a developer of hyperscale data centre campuses, to support the development of data centre sites across Europe, focusing on AI-ready infrastructure and operational design.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric’s Secure Power and Services divisions will provide engineering and design consultancy, contributing to the development of new operational architectures for data centres.

The collaboration combines Schneider Electric’s infrastructure expertise with GreenScale’s experience in data centre operations, software, and digital twin technology.

The aim is to improve deployment timelines, operational predictability, and maintenance processes through the use of automation and data-driven tools.

With application in mind, GreenScale is developing data centres in regions with available power and renewable energy potential, with projects intended to support long-term regional investment and infrastructure growth.

A focus on automation and operational efficiency

The partnership includes the use of predictive analytics, condition-based maintenance, and digital twin integration to support performance and reliability across sites.

These approaches are intended to reduce operational risk, improve maintenance planning, and support consistent performance, particularly in remote or emerging locations.

The companies are also working on reference architectures designed to incorporate automation and monitoring from the outset, enabling improved visibility and control across infrastructure systems.

Dan Thomas, CEO at GreenScale, says, “As demand for AI, Cloud and HPC accelerates in Europe, data centre operators must rethink how facilities are designed and managed.”

Thierry Chamayou, Vice President, Cloud and Service Providers, Europe at Schneider Electric, adds, “By combining expertise from our Secure Power and Services divisions, we are helping to create a resilient, AI-ready infrastructure platform.”

The collaboration also includes the integration of monitoring and control systems that connect physical infrastructure with digital platforms, supporting high-density AI and cloud workloads.

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