365, Aphorio Carter plan 200MW AI infrastructure expansion

Author: Joe Peck

365 Data Centers, a provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services, has partnered with Aphorio Carter, a Florida-based data centre real estate investment and asset management platform, to develop around 200MW of AI-ready data centre capacity across several US markets.

The partnership will focus on identifying, converting, and developing high-density data centre facilities designed to support artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads.

According to reports, 365 Data Centers is currently evaluating six sites and plans to act as the long-term operator for the facilities. Initial projects are expected to come online within the next nine to 24 months.

Letters of intent have been initiated for sites in Aurora and Simpsonville, with further locations under consideration in Trumbull, Louisville, Harrisonburg, and Columbus.

The facilities are being designed to support liquid-to-chip cooling infrastructure and cabinet densities ranging from 50kW to more than 200kW.

AI workloads driving high-density data centre plans

Derek Gillespie, CEO and CRO of 365 Data Centers, comments, “Through this partnership, we’re in an ideal position to create a new class of high-density infrastructure designed specifically for AI-era workloads.

“Working with Aphorio Carter will allow us to create new value in existing assets while bringing new capacity online to support today’s demand.”

The companies say the partnership combines Aphorio Carter’s real estate and redevelopment experience with 365 Data Centers’ operational capabilities to accelerate deployment timelines and improve infrastructure utilisation.

John Regan, President and COO at Aphorio Carter, explains, “We’ve aligned the delivery of utility power with critical infrastructure, allowing us to provide scalable, high-density infrastructure where it’s needed most.

“This is a great partnership, where we’ve got the real estate and the ability to supply the data centre infrastructure in line with available utility capacity, while 365 has a highly reliable O&M track record along with a healthy pipeline of customers.”

Further information on site developments and timelines is expected as projects progress.

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