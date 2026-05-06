Castleforge, Galaxy to expand £500m Redhill campus

Author: Joe Peck

Real estate investor Castleforge and Galaxy Data Centers, a data centre operator and advisory firm, have secured planning consent to expand their Redhill data centre campus, situated near London, with a new 15MW facility set to be developed.

Approved by Reigate & Banstead Borough Council, the project will add four data halls as part of a two-storey building on the existing site at Foxboro Business Park. The expansion forms part of a wider programme that could see total investment in the campus reach around £500 million.

The Redhill site, located on a 3.1-hectare industrial estate, will also include an office building and is designed to support future growth in digital infrastructure capacity across the London market.

The project follows a previous investment of more than £100 million in the campus in 2024, with a further £200 million expected as part of the next phase.

A focus on low-carbon data centre development

The new facility is designed to achieve a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating and will incorporate low- and zero-carbon technologies.

Waste heat generated by the data centre will be reused on site, with infrastructure in place to enable future export to a nearby residential heat network.

The expansion reflects continued demand for data centre capacity in and around London, driven by AI, cloud computing, and hybrid workloads. Limited power availability and planning constraints have made existing sites increasingly important for new development.

Mike Adcock, Head of Investments at Castleforge, says, “Securing planning consent for our new development at Redhill is a major milestone in our plans to deliver high-quality, sustainable digital infrastructure to one of the world’s most important data centre markets.”

Paul Leong, Chief Financial Officer and Partner at Galaxy Data Centers, adds, “This planning consent is a pivotal step in realising the long-term vision we set out when we acquired [the Redhill site] alongside Castleforge.”

The Redhill campus currently spans 11,800m² across three buildings and serves customers including enterprises in financial services and AI. The site benefits from access to renewable energy, low-latency connectivity to hubs such as Slough and London Docklands, and available space for further expansion.

Construction timelines have not yet been confirmed, with further development milestones expected to be announced.