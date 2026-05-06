National Data Centre Day launches #BackToSchool campaign

Ideas inspired by the campaign’s promotional video (above) could include encouraging data centre operators to host student tours at their facilities and delivering educational sessions, providing critical insight into the infrastructure that powers the digital world.

By encouraging data centre companies to provide hands-on learning opportunities, the initiative’s promoters believe the industry can offer a new and more informed understanding of the sector and engage students at earlier stages of their education.

The awareness day and campaign is supported by a growing coalition of industry organisations, including AVK, AtlasEdge, CUDO Compute, EfficiencyIT, Kao Data, and Schneider Electric, all of whom are committed to playing an active role in shaping the future workforce.

Rory Flashman-Wells, co-founder of National Data Centre Day and Managing Director at Spa Communications, says, “This year’s National Data Centre Day is about turning talk into action.

“The ‘Back to School’ campaign takes the conversation back to where education and understanding about technology takes place: the classroom.

“By starting education at an earlier stage, we have an important opportunity to change the narrative of how data centres are understood and help a new generation recognise the technology that powers data in their lives.”

Comments from campaign supporters

Giuseppe Caltabiano, VP of Marketing at AVK, notes, “National Data Centre Day isn’t just about industry recognition; it’s about responsibility. On 12 September, we recommit to giving back by helping young people understand the vital role data centres play in everyday life, supporting education in classrooms and at home and showcasing how our industry is powering tomorrow’s data.”

Duncan White, Senior Director of Communications & Marketing at AtlasEdge, adds, “Data centres are the digital engine rooms of the UK’s future and, at AtlasEdge, we’re proud to be part of this critical community.

“National Data Centre Day is a brilliant opportunity not only to celebrate the people behind this progress, but to inspire the next generation, shining a light on the infrastructure and innovation shaping Britain’s digital ambitions.”

Lizzy McDowell, Director of Marketing at Kao Data, comments, “National Data Centre Day is a vital reminder of the crucial role data centres play in supporting the UK’s digital economy.

“Through initiatives like Critical Careers, the Kao Academy, and NDCD, we’re committed to inspiring more young people and diverse talent to explore opportunities in the sector, ensuring the next generation can help shape the UK’s digital future.”

Khristina Atwal, Strategic Communications Manager, Secure Power Europe at Schneider Electric, concludes, “From powering AI to supporting healthcare, data centres are the backbone of our digital world.

“At Schneider Electric, we’re proud to support this campaign, celebrating the people driving innovation while helping to inspire and educate and build a more sustainable, connected future together.”

The promoters of National Data Centre Day 2026 say it represents a key opportunity for the industry to take measurable action to engage and highlight the importance data centres have in powering everything from communication and streaming to AI and cloud computing.

To learn more about this year’s theme and the awareness day itself, click here to visit the National Data Centre Day website.

For more on National Data Centre Day, click here.